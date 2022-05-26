Concert at the Portage returns next week with PHS band

With warm weather on the horizon, outdoor concerts are returning to Portage Wednesday nights this summer.

The Concert at the Portage series returns June 1 to the Portage VFW Post 1707, 215 W. Collins St, with the Portage High School Band taking the stage at 6:30 p.m. They are the first of 13 performers throughout the summer, ending with Swing Crew playing on Aug. 31.

2022 Concert at the Portage Lineup June 1: Portage High School Band June 8: Midnight Angel June 15: Derek Buckley June 22: Best Practice July 6: Rock Revival Band July 13: Warehouse 4 July 20: The Decade July 27: Sharp Dressed Men Aug. 3: Universal Sound Aug. 10: Big and Little Aug. 17: Tony Rocker and The Comeback Aug. 24: It Don’t Matter13 Aug. 31: Swing Crew

Every Wednesday, June through August, a different band will take the stage in the field next to the VFW Hall for a night of live music. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs to the concerts.

The VFW sells food and other concessions while a local nonprofit group sells desserts.

“All the proceeds from the dessert sales goes to the nonprofit and all the money the VFW makes goes to them,” Griffith said. “The concerts are free to the public and the groups are booked with funds from donations and sponsors of the series.”

Griffith has been the coordinator of the series since she started it back in 2009. She said many people doubted the series could last more than a year.

“I noticed there are outdoor concert series in other communities and they have worked, so why can’t Portage have the same?” Griffith said. With the help of the Columbia County Visitor’s Bureau, Concert at the Portage was held from 2009 to 2012 at Riverside Park.

“My goal was to get people downtown,” Griffith said. Then when the site was going to be developed, Griffith had to find a new location.

“I was driving around Portage looking for a space. A friend told me about the VFW Hall on West Collins Street,” Griffith recalled. “I went around and saw the park next to the hall and thought it was perfect.”

Dave DuVall of the VFW parked a trailer behind the hall in 2013 and concerts have been held every year since with the exception of 2020 when the series was canceled.

"It's been a perfect relationship. I'm really happy the VFW Post allowed me to keep the series there," Griffith said.

“I’m excited for another season with a few new groups this year,” Griffith said. “Every year I try to invite a couple of new groups so we don’t have the same bands every year.”

Griffith said she puts all the nonprofit groups into a hat and that is how she chooses the groups that will sell their sweet treats on Wednesdays. She uses the same process for selecting the bands.

This year’s lineup includes a wide array of groups playing country, rock and even an Elvis Presley tribute group.

