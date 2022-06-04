Concerts in Depot Park to return to Rio for the summer

The Rio Community Club is preparing for a summer concert series that brings free music to the community.

Concerts in Depot Park is a summertime tradition in Rio, featuring free monthly concerts in the park. Terry Milfred is one of three people on the Club’s committee responsible for booking the acts and collecting donations.

The concerts have been going on annually for around six years, said Milfred, typically drawing in anywhere from 75 to 150 people. The purpose, he added, was to bring the community together to enjoy the park and its history as an old train depot.

“We built (the current depot structure) to be an exact replica of the old depot that was there originally,” he said. “The idea was to have something that would get the people into the new park and the new shelter.”

The shelter where the concerts are held was built through volunteer labor and donations. The concerts, too, are funded through donations.

Donors can contribute $250, $500, or $1,000, which allows Milfred and his fellow committee members to book performers.

“We like to get bands that people like,” said Milfred. “We try to get a variety of bands.”

Typically, he added, the committee prefers to bring new acts in each year, avoiding repeats to keep things fresh.

“We don’t typically have many back again,” he said.

This year, then, is unique. Three of the four performances will feature returning acts from previous years. According to Milfred, the decision to have The Kissers, The Red Hot Horn Dawgs, and The Soggy Prairie Band back again was due to their popularity in their previous appearances.

The Kissers in particular, who will kick off the concert series on June 11, have been a favorite of many community members in the past, according to Milfred.

The final performance in the series, taking place in September, will be the only newcomer to the concert series, LB and the High-Volts.

The concerts are free to the public, but donations are accepted, typically in a hat that gets passed around during breaks. Usually, said Milfred, the hat ends up bringing in a fair amount of money.

“It kind of surprised us,” he said. “People are pretty generous.”

The June 11 date in particular brings a chance of rain, so in the event that conditions turn wet Milfred and his committee have selected June 12 as a potential make-up date.

For the rest of the performances, the concerts will move to Rio High School in the event of rain, to keep the musicians and community attendees dry.

The concerts will take place on June 11, July 9, August 13, and September 18. For more information contact Terry Milfred at terrymilfred@gmail.com.

