Confidential informant buy in Columbus leads to drug charges for pair

Two people are facing felony drug charges following a controlled buy of methamphetamine set up in Columbus last May.

Amber Schultz, 29, Sun Prairie, is charged with delivery of methamphetamine;50 grams), a class C felony and felony bail jumping. Noah Hodges, 39, Madison, has been charged with second offense of possession of cocaine, a class I felony, and three counts of felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, on May 5 a Beaver Dam Police detective and members of the Beaver Dam Drug Unit executed a controlled buy of methamphetamine at the BP Columbus West Travel Center in Columbus.

A confidential informant arranged to buy 2 ounces of methamphetamine from Schultz. The informant met officers from Beaver Dam Police and was given $1,780 for the controlled buy.

Schultz and Hodges were set to meet the informant in Columbus around 11:15 a.m. on May 5. All three were allegedly in a Columbus business before the informant returned to law enforcement.

The pair was arrested and searched. Schultz allegedly told authorities she sells methamphetamine. Officers allegedly located a number of small plastic bags when searching Schultz with one containing a crystal-like substance.

When Hodges was searched officers allegedly found a rock-like substance in a small plastic bag. He allegedly told officers the substance was cocaine.

The amount of methamphetamine recovered from the controlled buy totaled 58.6 grams. It tested positive for methamphetamine. The suspected cocaine tested positive for the presence of cocaine.

Schultz and Hodges, who are not in custody, are set to be in Columbia County Court on March 16 for their initial appearances in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff.

