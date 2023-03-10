Throughout the month of February, patrons of Portage’s WCCU Credit Union were greeted with a display in the lobby asking for Trouble.

The credit union was also willing to accept Risk. Or Monopoly. Even a package of Play-Doh would do.

It was part of a board game drive in conjunction with Kinship Mentoring, a Columbia County nonprofit dedicated to matching kids with trusted adult mentors. Across 11 of its Wisconsin branches, WCCU spent weeks gathering games and activities to supplement Kinship’s mentors and mentees.

“I think this is going to be great for some of our new matches,” said Kinship Program Coordinator Sara McChesney. “We’re expanding so quickly that we had a need right away.”

While Kinship strives to match kids and adults based on personality and interests, introductions aren’t always easy, and it takes time for connections to form. A round of Uno, or a toppled pile of Jenga blocks may make all the difference, said McChesney, in finding common ground.

“Sometimes it gets a little bit awkward for the adult and for the child,” she said. “Having a choice of a game or something really lowers everybody’s anxiety, it just kind of takes the pressure off.”

Stephanie Loring knows this firsthand. The WCCU Market Manager is a mentor herself, participating in the lunch buddies program for the past two years. But despite her tenure with her mentee, she confesses that there are still times she finds herself struggling with what to say during their lunch visits. With bountiful boxes of board games now, though, what to say won’t be a problem. Which to pick, however, is another subject.

“The really cool thing about this set of donated items is there’s such a variety,” said Loring, adding that watching mentees select their favorite game to play, hearing them discuss strategy and approach is “a demonstration of part of their personality,” a side mentors may not get to see through simply asking questions.

The addition of other financial institutions, too, helped the outcome of the drive, bringing in more games than Loring or McChesney say they had anticipated.

Across the 11 participating WCCU branches, not every donor was aware of the Kinship program, or even of Portage itself. In many cases, all they knew was that this effort was being put forth to help children, and that was enough.

“I’m blown away with how enthusiastic all of our branches were,” said Loring. “We’re still growing here in our new location so I wanted to get the biggest turnout for Kinship that we could.”

While these games and activities make their way to the mentors and mentees of Columbia County, sparking conversation and friendly competition, McChesney says the drive itself was a good reminder of how perfect strangers come together to lend a hand.

“When it comes to building up kids or helping to build connections with kids everybody jumped on board,” said McChesney. “Our impact is not just within our county but it’s everywhere.”