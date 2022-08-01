Construction set to begin at Portage skate park

There is a tall chain-link fence around the perimeter of the Portage Family Skate Park that was installed last week. When construction is completed the park will add 2,000 square-feet with a new kidney-shaped bowl as part of the improvements.

Construction for Phase 3 of the project officially began on Friday, July 29, with the installation of the fence around the 8,000 square-foot skate park at Goodyear Park in Portage next to the splash pad.

Skate Park President Kyle Little's life-long dream started almost 12 years ago. He said the goal is for construction to be completed by late September.

Phase 1 of the project was completed in 2016. Little had been discussing the skate park with local officials since 2013. Phase 2 was completed in 2020, and Phase 3 will add about 2,000 square feet to the 8,000-square-foot skate park.

During construction the skate park will remain closed with no entry allowed and no skating at the park will be allowed. Grindline Skate Parks designed the Phase 3 of the project.

The new kidney bowl will be built as an addition on the west side of the skate park. Little estimated that Phase 3 is estimated to cost around $121,000.

Last year, skate park organizers reached their fundraising goal of $50,000. They were helped by a matching grant from the June and Edward Lenz Charitable Trust. Little said a number of other local groups and local businesses also donated to the third and final phase of the skate park.

“Personally, I feel very excited for the community who have waited years for a completed world class skate park,” Little said. “Not only will we be completing the Phase 3 build, we are adding to the park.”

The park will be adding a number of picnic tables and a donor sign will also be installed at the skate park. Even though the Phase 3 fundraising has been completed, Little and the skate park group continues to raise funds.

“We are currently raising money for lighting improvements to the park,” Little said.

Anyone interesting in learning more about the park or donating to the project can visit portageskatepark.org.