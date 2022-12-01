Council approves Rolling Prairie subdivision

The Portage Common Council has approved the preliminary plans for the largest subdivision in recent history and the project has been praised by city officials as an opportunity to grow the city.

The Rolling Prairie subdivision Phase 1 design was approved by the council last week with no opposing votes. It is slated to have single-family homes with varying lot sizes along with the option for multi-family housing.

It will be built in two phases and sit on a total of about 50 acres in the tax incentive district 9 in Portage. The first phase includes almost 50 planned lot parcels on undeveloped land on the north side of Portage off of Gunderson Drive.

The land was purchased by Richard and Roderick Gumz of Gumz Farms. The land was originally supposed to be a business park.

City Administrator said when the project was first proposed that Rolling Prairie was the biggest housing development in the city in decades. He said during the annual budget hearing last week that the subdivision will not only add people but the construction will add to the tax levy.

The city will be able to raise the tax levy due to the net new construction when the project is completed.

Another positive for the city is that this subdivision will link Gunderson Drive and Hamilton Street on the north side of the city.

The Portage Area Chamber of Commerce announced that next Tuesday there will be a groundbreaking ceremony as construction is set to begin soon. Charles Poches, business manager for Gumz Farms, said that Phase 1 infrastructure, including roads and utilities, could be completed by next August.

Portage’s Director of Business and Development Steve Sobiek has previously stated there could be a dog park within the subdivision as an added benefit to the area. Sobiek was part of the Portage Housing Task Force which found Portage is a commuter town that has more jobs than people.

Portage community members, along with UW-Extension staff, worked for months to put together a housing report. The report showed that Portage annually, since 2002, have consistently had more jobs than workers.

In 2002, there were 6,363 people working in Portage and 3,819 workers living in the city. In 2018, there were 5,179 people working in Portage compared to 4,021 workers residing in Portage.

Mayor Mitch Craig also commented on the growth of Portage after being elected. He said that he expects the town to grow, but that Portage’s population has increased from just 8,000 to 10,500 in the last 50 years.

“Adding just 2,500 people over that time — that’s not a good number when you look at surrounding communities that have doubled in size over the years,” Craig said in May. “Affordable housing remains a big issue in this community.”