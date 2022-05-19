County approves spending small portion of ARPA funds

The Columbia County Board approved $11,400 more in federal pandemic relief money for the Sheriff's Office to purchase equipment as the county nears the end of allocating its influx of cash.

Columbia County was awarded just over $11.1 million through the American Rescue Plan Act. On Wednesday night, there were no opposing votes for purchasing tactical armor for the SWAT/ERT deputies totaling $7,800 and 300 single-use, COVID-compliant CPR masks.

The total amount approved is $11,400 and will be entirely paid with ARPA funds. All ARPA dollars need to be committed to a project by 2024, and the project must be completed by 2026.

Columbia County received about half of the money last year and is expected to get the remaining $5.5 million this year.

Shonna Neary of the Columbia County Accounting Department gave an overview last October of what else the executive committee had already approved.

A full list of what has been approved for ARPA spending can be found online on the county website. Of the county's $11.1 million allocation, about $877,000 has yet to be committed to a project, according to online records.

The list shows everything that has been approved by the Executive Committee and County Board. The Highway Department has been approved to receive over $4.7 million in November for roads. The second biggest item on the list is premium pay for all employees.

Neary explained in October the Executive Committee approved premium pay bonuses for all county employees, which is estimated to cost over $2.4 million.

Department heads were asked to fill out a form last year to request use of the funds when the ARPA dollars were allocated. The Accounting Department and Executive Committee would then see if the request fit within the parameters of spending the federal money.

The Sheriff’s Office had a number of requests approved last year, including gloves, ballistic shields, license plate reader cameras and body cameras.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.