County Board to discuss large solar projects at next meeting

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night heard from a large number of people who spoke against solar projects and asked the county to take action.

The High Noon Solar Project has submitted their project application to the Wisconsin Public Service Commission (PSC). The project, which is proposing installing solar panels on farmland, could generate 300 megawatts with 165-megwatt battery energy storage sitting on over 4,000 acres of land in the towns of Arlington, Leeds, Lowville and Hampden.

Another solar project, Langdon Mills Solar, has been proposed in the towns of Cambria and Courtland that could be on approximately 2,000 acres. The Langdon Mills Solar project is being developed by Samsung C&T and has not yet submitted an application to the PSC.

Concerned citizens voiced their worries about the proposed project which spanned from fires that could be started by the solar equipment, to the potential lack of sunlight for the projects, to the ruining of the scenery of rural Wisconsin.

But the biggest reason people are against the project is because it is proposed to be built on prime Wisconsin farmland.

Becky Santowski spoke at the meeting and explained to the board that she is a fifth generation farmer that settled in the Empire Prairie area in the 1800s. She said she supports solar energy but does not believe in the High Noon solar energy project.

Other comments made similar points with one person saying they support solar but in states with more daily sunshine like Arizona or Colorado.

“I’m proud to be a fifth generation farmer and I’m passionate about the farmland,” Santowski said. She told the board she disagreed with calling these projects solar farms and stated it was a clever way for companies to move solar into the area.

“Farming solar is a tactful way to get resources and funding, I don’t like it,” Santowski said. Santowski pointed out that the initial proposal was for about 2,000 acres of land, but the PSC application states the project would be approximately 4,327 acres with 129 acres needed for the battery energy storage system.

“I plead with you to please listen to what we’re all bringing forward tonight and give this a deeper look,” Santowski said. “How can we move forward appropriately? I don’t think this is the right project and I don’t think it’s the right time and I don’t think it’s right for the resources we have.”

The PSC states on their website that if the application is approved, construction could start as early as May 2024 with the project completed and in service by December 2025.

After the public comment section of Wednesday night’s meeting, Supervisor Andrew Groves of District 23 asked members of the public to stand who had attended because of the solar issue and about 50 people stood up or were already standing. He then made a motion to have an agenda item on these projects at the next meeting.

“I propose at the next full board meeting on Nov. 15 there be a mandatory agenda item for the board to consider and act up a resolution relating to anything regarding commercial solar operations in this county and any proposed ordinances by a roll call vote,” Groves said.

Groves then proposed the county should hold a public hearing on these solar projects on Nov. 15 and that any resident living in the area of the two solar projects should be sent a notice of the public hearing. Supervisor Denise Brusveen also mentioned that there was a project she had heard of in the Dekorra area. Groves said those residents should know about this as well.

“The more people we can have educated on this the better,” Groves said.

The Daily Register reached out to Columbia County Corporation Council Joseph Ruf by email regarding the regulation of solar projects but received no response.