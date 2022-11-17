County contemplates solar solutions

Two large solar projects in Columbia County are of concern to residents who have a lot of questions they want answered, including how the projects would affect property values and the loss of prime farmland.

A public hearing held Tuesday night lasted about six hours with dozens of people sharing their opinions as they did at an October meeting. However, on Tuesday representatives from the project spoke to the public and county board about the two projects: High Noon and Langdon Mills.

The High Noon Solar Project is a proposed 300-megawatt project with a 165-megawatt battery storage system sitting on about 2,057 acres of land in the towns of Arlington, Hampden, Leeds and Lowville.

The Langdon Mills Solar Project is a proposed 200 megawatt project on 2,300 acres in the towns of Cambria and Courtland.

The hearing was held after Supervisor Andrew Groves proposed putting it on the agenda for their November meeting. Groves asked that all citizens within the area of the proposed projects attend.

Citizens packed the public meeting room at the Columbia County Administration building on Tuesday to be heard and to hear what the county can do. Some had brought signs opposing solar projects in rural Wisconsin.

Dozens of concerned citizens expressed their apprehension with the plans including worries about fire safety. A number of people mentioned that if the solar panels were to catch fire, rural fire department equipment would not be able to handle this type of emergency.

Dave Paul of Courtland was one of the first to speak on Tuesday.

“I believe many of our elected officials do not know about our situation in our township, our county and our state,” Paul said. “It is hard to believe how a handful of elected officials seem to think they can operate a county as they please. This needs to stop.”

Paul continued, “My issue is how you let big business and corporations come into our county and call the shots, put money in their pockets at our expense – solar companies have done just that — to take value and productive farmland from our county.”

He also explained the value of cornfields in Wisconsin and the potential loss of revenue.

“This land has the capability of producing well over 200 bushels an acre,” Paul said. “At 4,000 acres, that’s over 100,000 bushels of corn a year for 30 years. That is a huge loss in local businesses.”

Groves proposed a resolution to deal with these large solar projects. Lawyers for the county cautioned the board that the resolution might not pass judicial scrutiny.

Assistant Corporate Counsel Susan Fischer told the board the resolution has “no teeth.” She advised that the resolution be sent to the Planning and Zoning committee with the intention of bringing it back to the full county board in the future.

There was a lengthy discussion between Fischer, outside council Jake Curtis and supervisors about the proper procedure.

Representatives from High Noon and Langdon Mills did not respond to questions from the public about how landowners were approached or their alleged predatory practices that multiple speakers brought up on Tuesday.

Eric Castillo from Samsung said the Langdon Mills project could power up to 30,000 homes when fully operational.

Cooper Johnson of Invenergy explained that the questions he heard at the public hearing were similar to those of farmers he spoke to.

“These people made their lives off the land, they care about it a lot,” Johnson said.

There were a number of people who spoke in favor of the solar project.

Larry Nelson said he is one of the participating landowners with the High Noon Solar Project. The leases are reportedly set for 35 years with the life of the project potentially extended to 50 years.

“This was not an easy decision,” Nelson said. He added he spoke with solar representatives and had his questions answered before agreeing to lease land.

Nelson also added that their family farm grows corn and soybeans and that all of their corn already goes to ethanol fuel.

“Less than 1% of county farmland is included in this project,” Nelson said. “This will help preserve our family farm and we see it as a win-win,” Nelson said.