Columbia County will be exploring how best to use funds from a nationwide settlement which held companies responsible for the opioid crisis.

Columbia County Comptroller Shonna Neary reported this week that the county currently has approximately $440,000. The county is set to receive over $2 million from the first settlement with defendants McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, and Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

On Wednesday afternoon the newly formed ad-hoc opioid abatement committee met and heard from representatives from Harbor Recovery and PARCC (Prevention and Response Columbia County) about their programs and the people they help in the community.

The committee is responsible for putting together a report with recommendations for how the funds can be used. The committee cannot spend any of the funds without approval from the full county board.

Faith Gladem, executive director for Harbor Recovery explained to the committee how many people they helped last year after opening in the spring. Gladem said they had 113 intakes in 2022 with an uptick in the fourth quarter of the year. She said about two-thirds of the intakes were individuals looking for help with primarily polysubstances including fentanyl and other opiates, followed by alcohol and methamphetamine use.

Gladem said the other one-third of intakes are for family support for those dealing with alcohol, substance use and struggles with mental health. A large part of what Harbor Recovery does revolves around peer support for people dealing with addiction.

“We do a lot of with, not for,” Gladem said. “When families come in I don’t just give them a phone number and say ‘let me know how it goes for you.'”

Gladem said she works with and helps families and individuals find the right services and programs to help them.

“Harbor Recovery is a piece of the puzzle. It’s not the beginning or end for people,” Gladem said. Harbor Recovery also helps people find Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings.

Paula Enger is the programs director for PARCC. She said PARCC was started in response to the opioid epidemic back in 2015. Since then the group has focused on prevention and educating the community.

Enger presented data from the most recent Youth Risk Behavior Survey for Columbia County. The survey was taken in the fall of 2021 with responses from six of the 10 school districts in Columbia.

The results showed:

168 students have been offered, sold or given drugs on school grounds

16% of high school students reported vaping in the last 30 days

26% of students reported drinking alcohol in the last 30 days and 50% of those students stated they were binge drinking – which is five drinks in a day for men and four drinks for women

13% of students said they have misused prescription drugs not prescribed to him in the last 30 days

“Prevention and educating kids is often overlooked in this conversation,” Enger said. “That’s because prevention is vague.”

Enger explainted that there is primary prevention and secondary prevention. She said primary prevention includes educating youth on what substances can do and secondary prevention includes things like putting up Narcan boxes around the community.

The Columbia County Jail, sheriff’s office and Portage Police Department put Narcan boxes in their offices for people who have overdosed. Enger said these Narcan boxes are also in all Lodi school district buildings.

Sheriff Roger Brander said the committee should be careful with how they spend the funds because it is unclear how the funds will be distributed and exactly how much the county is set to receive.

“We seriously need help with mental health,” Brandner said. “We’re out there every day seeing it first-hand. It’s not all substances, some is mental health needs in the community.”

Columbia County Health and Human services have floated the idea of having an alcohol, drug and mental health clinic within the county health department building on East Mullet Street.

The committee discussed holding focus groups to find out what community members would like the settlement funds to be spent on. Harbor Recovery and PARCC are both seeking funds to help their work in the community. The committee does not have a specific timeline as to when it must produce a report for the full county board.

The opioid settlement funds are being sent to the state and then distributed to the county. There are other settlements with ongoing litigation which could lead to the county receiving more funds from companies responsible for the opioid crisis.

The full county board approved using these settlement funds to finance drug treatment court which amounts to $68,040 every year for the next five years.

Neary said the county is expected to receive payments over the next 15 years with the next payment set to be approximately $88,000 later this year.