Every month the Columbia County Board takes time to honor retiring employees and Wednesday four county employees were recognized with over 100 years of experience in the county.

Holly Wolfgram of the Management Information Services Department worked for the county for 32 years.

“Her attention to detail, friendly demeanor and love of the work will truly be missed,” County Chair Chris Polzer said. “It has been an honor to work with Holly, we thank her for all her work and dedication to Columbia County.”

Wolfgram said it’s been a great place to work and, “Worked with great bosses and great co-workers.”

The Sheriff’s Office is losing three officers to retirement in the next month. The officers have over 75 years of combined experience in law enforcement in the county.

“A general theme of today — we’re losing a lot of experience,” Polzer said.

Todd Horn retired from the department after over 26 years with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He served as Patrol Captain since 2020. He was appointed to serve on the Traffic Safety Commission as a citizen member.

“There’s a lot of good people in the sheriff’s office. There’s some good people leaving and some good people stepping up,” Horn said. “That’s the way it’s been and that’s the way it’ll always be.”

Horn admitted before he worked for the county he didn’t know anything about Columbia County.

“I didn’t know where Columbia County was; I had to look on a map. I’m from the Eau Claire area, came down here and it was the best decision I ever made,” Horn said.

Jason Kocovsky was also recognized on Wednesday. He worked in the department for over 21 years.

Jail Captain Jim Stilson is still with the sheriff’s office as he will be retiring on April 3, exactly 28 years to the day when he started at the department in 1995.

Polzer said Stilson ran the jail in an outstanding way with the way he treated the staff and the inmates.

“It’s a reflection of the integrity of the sheriff’s department,” Polzer said.

“It’s been a tough couple months,” Stilson said. “Every time I speak I get choked up. It’s been a long time and it’s truly been an honor working for this county and serving this community.”

Stilson spoke highly of how law enforcement is treated in Columbia County.

“Over the past couple years you hear ‘it’s tough for law enforcement’,” Stilson said. “But I always tell people that it’s been a lot easier in this community – in this county. There are so many good people out there.”

He said that he and his colleagues will often be approached while pumping gas and people say to them ‘Thank you for your service.’

“We didn’t always get that and we’re hearing it more and more,” he said.

Stilson concluded, “It’s truly been an honor to put this uniform on every day.”