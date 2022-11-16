County passes $84M budget with last-minute amendments

The Columbia County Board of Supervisors approved the $84 million budget on Tuesday afternoon following a lengthy public hearing, discussion and then a spirited debate among the board.

Of the 28 supervisors all but seven voted to approve next year’s budget after a meeting that lasted over 10 hours.

The county approved a number of amendments to the budget that put certain programs and positions back into the budget that were eliminated by the proposed budget presented in October.

These amendments included restoring funding to the county library budgets, the drug treatment court program and the OWI court and a few county positions that had been cut to save money. Each of the amendments was debated by the board and approved by a simple majority. However, when passing the full budget they needed a two-thirds majority vote.

The full 2023 county budget is available to view online.

Supervisor Eric Shimpach was one of the supervisors who voted against the budget, stating that cuts needed to be made to the budget that started with a deficit of about $2 million.

Shimpach, along with Supervisors Denise Brusveen, Andrew Groves, Joe Harvestine, Matt Rohrbeck, John Stevenson and Josiah Wynn, voted against the budget that will fund Columbia County next year. The $84 million budget has a county tax levy of $28.7 million with a mill rate of 3.9.

Rohrbeck, former chair of the finance committee that oversaw the budget process, said this is the lowest mill rate the county has had in over 10 years.

Shimpach added the budget was fiscally irresponsible since the goal for the departments was to cut 1% across the board and now the budget is set for a 1.5% increase.

One person asked members of the county board to stand up if they had visited any of the county libraries in the last year and about half of the board members stood up.

Supervisor Liz Miller had made an amendment to the budget requesting that $24,960 be added back into the budget to fund the 10 libraries within the county. The amendment passed 17-10.

Another program that was set to be cut in the 2023 budget was the Adult Drug Treatment Court and the OWI Court. Along with those programs there were two county positions eliminated by the budget and were added back in on Tuesday. One of those positions was for a public health nurse.

Supervisor Doug Richmond of the Health and Human Services committee said the county received a letter from the state.

“You can read between the lines that they might audit us and the county health and human services if this position is not added,” Richmond said.

“Wisconsin may have to schedule a 140 review should there be any concerns about the ability to provide basic public health services,” Joe Larson wrote in a letter to the County HHS committee. Larson is the southern regional director for the office of Policy and Practice Alignment with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Along with Shimpach, Supervisor Brusveen said she also cannot support the proposed budget on Tuesday.

“We cannot keep kicking the can down the road,” Brusveen said.

She added that Columbia County is approximately $50 million in debt with approximately $10 million in interest. This year alone the county is set to add another $1.42 million in interest to the debt.

“It’s not our can, it was handed to us,” Supervisor Henry St. Maurice said.

After the budget failed the first vote Supervisor Andrew Kolberg made a motion to vote on the budget without the amendments.

The county board failed to pass the 2023 budget on first vote. Assistant Corporation Counsel Susan Fisher said the county board has a duty laid out in the state statute; the board standing rules outline the board must send the tax apportionment by the end of Tuesday.

Comptroller Shonna Neary explained added that without sending that apportionment information to the state, municipalities across the county can’t send tax bills for citizens.

Supervisors Harlan Baumgartner and Brad Cook both said that supervisors who voted against the budget with the amendments were holding the board hostage until they passed the budget without amendments.

The budget discussion was put on hold for about six hours on Tuesday to hold a public hearing on large commercial solar projects in Columbia County.

Following the public hearing there were a number of votes on the budget with different amendments added. Supervisor Adam Fields made a motion for the finance committee to find $200,000 to cut from the budget to be able to pass the 2023 budget with all five amendments.

Richmond told the board that he and Health and Human Services Director Heather Gove had come up with a plan to cut $200,000 from the department budget child care institution line item.

Gove explained that this fund is used, in part, if the county needs to send a juvenile to a facility like Lincoln Hills. Supervisor Steve Balsinger asked what happens if they need to send someone to one of these facilities and there was no response from Gove or any supervisor.

“The whole point was to have accurate accounting and projections,” Brusveen said. “To just, sort of, flippantly suggest let's kick $200,000 back out just to make you happy and call it a day and go back to having inaccurate projections doesn’t serve us well and doesn’t serve the county or our communities well.”

Columbia County Circuit Judges Todd Hepler and W. Andrew Voigt were both in attendance during this discussion and were asked about the proposal. Hepler said he didn’t know how to answer the question, but added he has sent one person to Lincoln Hills in his seven years on the bench.

“I’m fairly certain that the county does not want me to hold them in contempt for failing to meet its obligation to fund appropriate placement for a child in need. That’s what it comes down to,” Voigt said. “I’m not trying to be funny, not trying to threaten anybody, but I have a statutory obligation to see to the welfare of children.”