Court records shed light on hit-and-run

A Lodi woman allegedly hit a bicyclist with her car and fled the scene last week, according to court documents.

Marie L. Pinkston, 43, Lodi, has been charged with hit-and-run – involving injury after an incident on Nov. 1 in Lodi.

Online records show a signature bond was set at $500 for Pinkston at her initial appearance on Nov. 3. If found guilty, she faces a possible fine of $10,000 and no more than nine months imprisoned.

According the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 3:

Columbia County dispatch received a call about a crash near County Highway J and County Highway J-V on Nov. 1 around 3 p.m. when a vehicle struck a bicyclist and the vehicle allegedly left the scene.

When the deputy arrived in Lodi, EMS was already on the scene. The deputy saw the victim at the crash site with bloody marks covering their legs and torso.

The victim, who had suffered a concussion and fractures to the lower back, later spoke with the deputy at UW-Hospital in Madison.

While at the crash scene the deputy spoke with a witness. This witness told the deputy they were in a car and saw the bicyclist get struck by the vehicle and the vehicle allegedly did not stop.

Around 3:30 p.m. Lodi police located the vehicle they believe was involved in the crash. A Lodi police officer initiated a traffic stop with a blue Mercedes driven by Pinkston who allegedly told the officer she was leaving her house to pick up her kids from school.

Pinkston allegedly admitted to hitting something but believed it was a traffic sign. The officer asked how she could hit a traffic sign if she was driving on the road. Pinkston allegedly replied that the vehicle could veer off the road.

Pinkston is out of custody and scheduled to be in Columbia County Court for a pre-trial conference in December.