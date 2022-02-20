Cozy mystery makes for cozy afternoon in Portage

On Saturday afternoon in Portage a small crowd gathered in the Mercantile, 117 W. Cook St., for a sampling of wine and cozy mysteries.

Author Joy Ann Ribar held a book reading and signing event on Saturday. She defines her series of books as cozy mysteries.

“There’s no graphic stuff in the books. The murders are off page,” Ribar said. “Today I’m not going to focus on the mysteries, but instead the funny stuff.”

Ribar’s series of books, the Deep Lakes series, are set in the town of Deep Lakes.

“It’s based on a number of small lake towns across Wisconsin that I have visited,” Ribar said. “

The books do discuss the heavy subject matter of murder, but counters that with a light atmosphere.

“There’s a group of characters that like to relax with food, wine and coffee,” Ribar said.

Olivia Stefonek, of the Mercantile, gave a brief overview of the wines being sampled that day with characteristics and what they pair well with. The Mercantile also has an assortment of snacks and finger foods to enjoy during Ribar’s reading.

Ribar’s Deep Lake series books are all available at the Mercantile for purchase.

“They are all murder mysteries, except the Christmas book,” Ribar said. “There’s no murder in the Christmas book.”

