Craig, Dodd advance in Portage Mayor race

Portage voted for Mitchel Craig and Mayor Rick Dodd to advance in Mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election.
City Clerk Marie Moe provided the unofficial results Tuesday night after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Dodd received 340 votes with 327 votes for Craig and Kyle Little collecting 134 votes.
Craig and Dodd will be on the ballot April 5. The spring election will include a number of elections for Portage Alderperson in district seats 2, 5, 6 and 9
The District 3 County Board of Supervisors saw Josiah Wynn and David Dwyer each getting 87 votes and Tom Borgkvist getting 51 votes.
Andrew Groves and James Foley will face off for the County Board of Supervisors District 23 seat with Groves earning 132 votes, Foley 64 and Julie Hoffman 58.
County board seats up for election include:
- District 1: Troy Ryan, Daniel McSwain
- District 2: Mike Weyh
- District 3: Josiah Wynn, David Dwyer
- District 4: Vern Gove, Joe Harvestine
- District 5: Adam Field
- District 6: Eric Shimpach, Kyle Bernander
- District 7: Shawn Barker
- District 8: Steven Rohrbeck
- District 9: Char Holtan
- District 10: JoAnn Wingers, Adam Hahn
- District 11: Kim Manley, Andrew Fischer
- District 12: Patricia Huggett, Steven Balsiger
- District 13: Brad Cook, Nicole Nesseth
- District 14: Liz Miller, Steven Boldt
- District 15: Mark Sleger, Andrew Kolberg
- District 16: Denise Brusveen
- District 17: Chris Polzer
- District 18: Harlan Baumgartner, Alexandra Hasselberger
- District 20: Darren Schroeder
- District 21: Henry St. Maurice
- District 22: Matthew Rohrbeck, Michael Raether
- District 23: James Foley, Andrew Groves
- District 24: John Stevenson, Tom Scola
- District 25: Jon Plumer, Tess Carr
- District 26: Kyle Kurt, Theresa Valencia
- District 27: Jamie Julian, Jeffrey Leckwee
- District 28: Doug Richmond, Scott Neale