Craig, Dodd advance in Portage Mayor race

Portage voted for Mitchel Craig and Mayor Rick Dodd to advance in Mayoral race in Tuesday’s primary election.

City Clerk Marie Moe provided the unofficial results Tuesday night after the polls closed at 8 p.m. Dodd received 340 votes with 327 votes for Craig and Kyle Little collecting 134 votes.

Craig and Dodd will be on the ballot April 5. The spring election will include a number of elections for Portage Alderperson in district seats 2, 5, 6 and 9

The District 3 County Board of Supervisors saw Josiah Wynn and David Dwyer each getting 87 votes and Tom Borgkvist getting 51 votes.

Andrew Groves and James Foley will face off for the County Board of Supervisors District 23 seat with Groves earning 132 votes, Foley 64 and Julie Hoffman 58.

County board seats up for election include:

District 1: Troy Ryan, Daniel McSwain

District 2: Mike Weyh

District 3: Josiah Wynn, David Dwyer

District 4: Vern Gove, Joe Harvestine

District 5: Adam Field

District 6: Eric Shimpach, Kyle Bernander

District 7: Shawn Barker

District 8: Steven Rohrbeck

District 9: Char Holtan

District 10: JoAnn Wingers, Adam Hahn

District 11: Kim Manley, Andrew Fischer

District 12: Patricia Huggett, Steven Balsiger

District 13: Brad Cook, Nicole Nesseth

District 14: Liz Miller, Steven Boldt

District 15: Mark Sleger, Andrew Kolberg

District 16: Denise Brusveen

District 17: Chris Polzer

District 18: Harlan Baumgartner, Alexandra Hasselberger

District 20: Darren Schroeder

District 21: Henry St. Maurice

District 22: Matthew Rohrbeck, Michael Raether

District 23: James Foley, Andrew Groves

District 24: John Stevenson, Tom Scola

District 25: Jon Plumer, Tess Carr

District 26: Kyle Kurt, Theresa Valencia

District 27: Jamie Julian, Jeffrey Leckwee

District 28: Doug Richmond, Scott Neale

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.