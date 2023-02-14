Holy cow, the 2023 U.S. Championship Cheese Contest is coming to the Resch Expo in Green Bay on Feb. 21.

Since 1981, the contest has been hosted biennially by the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association. Dairy manufacturers from across the nation enter their cheeses, butters, and yogurts for technical judgment.

Over 2,000 entrants from across the nation have joined, 31 of which hail from the south-central Wisconsin region. Among them are seven manufacturers from Columbia and Sauk counties:

Associated Milk Producers Inc. of Portage

Cedar Grove Cheese of Plain

Cesar’s Cheese of Plain

Foremost Farms USA of Lancaster, Reedsburg, and Richland Center

Kingston Creamery of Cambria

Kraft Heinz Company of Beaver Dam

Saputo of Belmont, Lancaster, and Reedsburg

Grace Atherton, communications director for the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association, has the inside scoop on all things competitive dairy, and has broken down the competition day-by-day.

Picture it: A variety of dairy experts, curd nerds, and “a-swiss-ionados” seated at tables of two, interrogating 113 entry classes of lactose from aged cheddar to flavored yogurt, unsalted butter to those hard-to-pronounce stinky cheeses, to sniff out the true cream of the crop.

The judges are well-equipped for the task: Atherton says each judge is paired with entries based on their expertise.

“Some judges are experts in whey powders, while others know blue-veined cheeses like the back of their hand,” she said.

The three-day judging period begins with a maximum 100 points allotted to each entry. Skilled technical judges come from across the nation to take part, deducting points for defects they find in flavor, body and texture, salt, color, finish, packaging, and other attributes.

After this round of judging, a gold medal, a silver medal and a bronze medal are awarded to the three highest-scoring entries in each class.

The last day resembles something like American Idol, but with inanimate, edible contestants: Judges come together to vote on which cheeses will advance to the nation’s top 20, a high honor, especially in Dairyland. Once the top 20 are narrowed, each cheese is re-evaluated and given a score. Those scores are averaged, and the entry with the highest average score becomes the U.S. Champion. The two next-highest scoring entries become the First and Second Runners-Up.

According to Atherton, this part of the contest is where things start to heat up.

“The competition can get hot,” she said. “It’s not uncommon to see entries differentiated by tenths or even hundredths of a point.”

Preliminary judging is open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first two days of the contest. Samples will also be provided so visitors can judge with their tastebuds. Those interested can also tune in online at USChampionCheese.org at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 for the final announcement.