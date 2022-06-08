Dairy Queen owner bids farewell after 3 decades in Portage

Under rainy weather Wednesday, a number of well-wishers and long-time customers stopped by the Dairy Queen on East Wisconsin Street to thank Wendy Mitchell for her work in the community over the last 30 years.

Wednesday was a farewell celebration for Mitchell as this week marks her last days working at the store and will be selling it. Her family bought the business in 1992.

“It was something we wanted to do to say thanks to Portage for supporting us over the years,” Mitchell said.

Over three decades Dairy Queen participated in countless community events. She said the community repaid her by supporting the business.

Mitchell and her family bought the Portage Dairy Queen in 1992 after the family owned a similar store in Sauk City.

The Dairy Queen, 929 E. Wisconsin St., had a steady stream of customers ordering their lunch on Wednesday. There were many banana splits being made and there were complimentary cookies for all customers.

“My mom has been in the business my whole life,” Mitchell said in the busy restaurant on Wednesday. “I moved back after we bought this location 30 years ago.”

Mitchell said, “The community has been very supportive over the years and I couldn’t ask for a better community to run a business in.”

She explained to one customer that the location will remain a Dairy Queen.

“I’m very glad about that,” Mitchell said.

