Dangerous winter conditions could continue into Saturday

Municipal Warming locations

Cambria – Cambria Community Room / 115 W. Edgewater Street

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m.– 4 p.m.

Business Hours Contact Number: 920-348-5443

Cambria – Jane Morgan Memorial Library / 109 W. Edgewater Street

Monday-Wednesday: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tuesday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Business Hours Contact Number: 920-348-4030

Columbus – Columbus Senior Center / 125 N. Dickason Blvd.

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Business Hours Contact Number: 608-623-5918

Columbus – Columbus Public Library / 223 W. James Street

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Business Hours Contact Number: 920-623-5910

Note: Closed 12/23-12/26

Fall River – Village Hall / 641 South Main St,

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Closed 12/23-12/26

Business Hours Contact Number: 920-484-3525

Portage – Portage Municipal Bldg. / 115 W. Pleasant Street

Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Business Hours Contact Number: 608-742-2176

Note: Shelter location within building is the basement meeting room

Portage – Portage Public Library / 253 W. Edgewater Street

Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Business Hours Contact Number: 608-742-4959

Note: May be closed on 12/22 due to inclement weather

Randolph – Village Hall / 248 W. Stroud Street

Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Business Hours Contact Number: 920-326-4600

Note: The Village of Randolph Police Department will have village coverage on 12/22 from 7AM – 11PM, and from 7AM – 3 PM on 12/23. Chief Klavekoske is on call 12/24 but any assistance for police services should be requested through the Columbia County Communications Center (608-742-4166 ext. 1). The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be responsible for calls for service on 12/25.

Wisconsin Dells – Kilbourn Public Library / 620 Elm Street

Monday-Thursday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Business Hours Contact Number: 608-254-2146

Note: Closed from 12/23-12/26

Wisconsin Dells – Kilbourn Fire Department / 712 Oak Street

Open 24/7 for emergency incidents

Business Hours Contact Number: 608-253-1611

Note: After normal business hours expire, please contact the Wisconsin Dells Police Department at 608-253-1611. In the event of an emergency, dial 911.

After Hours Locations

Portage - United Methodist Church / 1804 New Pinery Road

Business Hours Contact Number: 608-742-2107

Note: For after-hours access only, please contact Barb Berg at 608-617-8893. Per the church, any individuals utilizing the facility during an emergency incident should locate to the dining hall where tables/chairs are. No amenities will be provided unless a Red Cross representative has been requested to respond to the location for emergency assistance.

Cambria – Cambria Fire Department / 702 Elizabeth Street

Business Hours Contact Number: 920-348-5501

Note: Cambria Fire Chief Cody Doucette can be contacted for after-hours access. Additionally, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has the ability to access the facility and can be reached by contacting the Columbia County Communications Center at 608-742-4166 ext. 1.

Apparatus area is off-limits to citizens and access into the bay will be restricted.