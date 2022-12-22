Dangerous winter conditions could continue into Saturday

Columbia County officials reiterated the National Weather Service announcement of the dangerous winter storm conditions that could continue in our region until Saturday morning.
The NWS issued a winter storm warning on Thursday stating that snow, high wind gusts and wind chill temperatures potentially dropping to 30 degrees below zero.
Bob Koch announced that between Thursday night and Saturday morning the county is predicted to get up to 7 inches of snow along with heavy winds for the next couple days.
The NWS is forecasting significant chances of blizzard conditions are possible between 6 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. on Saturday. Hazardous travel conditions are expected until Saturday and blizzard conditions will remain possible especially across more rural and open, exposed areas.
Arctic air and bitterly cold wind chills are expected to begin Thursday evening and continue throughout the holiday weekend. The highest winds are expected to begin Thursday evening around 40 mph and increasing throughout Friday will ramp up reaching up to 55 mph and then wind gusts are expected to drop throughout Saturday.
“Hazardous travel conditions are predicted through Saturday morning, with travel not advised during the warning. Blizzard conditions are possible throughout the entire county, especially on rural roads where snow drifts could build. A wind chill warning may be issued in the future with this storm,” Koch said.
Columbia County has put together a list of warming shelters that will be available throughout the storm during the day and there are also two facilities that will be open after hours in Portage and Cambria.
Koch said Columbia County will continue to monitor that storm as it progresses.