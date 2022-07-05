DeForest man charged with sexual assault

Charges have been filed against a man for allegedly forcing a woman to have intercourse with him at a graduation party and also confining her and not allowing her to leave.

Jordan X. Mennes, 18, has been charged with second degree sexual assault and false imprisonment.

If Mennes is convicted of sexual assault he faces up to 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision. The false imprisonment charge could lead to three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision if found guilty.

At his initial appearance on June 15, Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Mennes’ bond at $5,000 with standard felony conditions, including no contact with the victim or their residence and workplace.

Online records show Mennes posted his cash bond on June 17 and was released from custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on June 15, a Columbia County Sheriff’s detective interviewed a woman on June 15 about a graduation party she attended on June 13 in the town of Leeds on June 11 and June 12. The events took place in a shed with a number of other party-goers.

The victim alleged that Mennes sat on her lap a number of times even after she asked him not to. Mennes also allegedly touched the victim’s breast over her clothes. Throughout the evening Mennes allegedly grabbed the victim by the throat making it difficult for her to breathe. This allegedly happened about 20 times.

Around 4 a.m. the victim wanted to leave the party while others were sleeping but Mennes told her to stay and sleep there.

At some point Mennes allegedly told the victim, “you are going to hate me tomorrow,” and then took her pants off and performed oral sex on her. The victim reported telling Mennes to stop multiple times.

The victim told authorities that Mennes was forcing himself on her for sexual intercourse for 10-15 minutes while she told him to stop multiple times.

The victim continued looking for her keys to leave and eventually found them in the shed. But Mennes did not let her leave by grabbing her by the arms leaving bruises. Mennes eventually fell asleep and the victim was able to leave.

When Mennes was questioned by authorities about the incident he said he could not remember anything. Mennes told a Sheriff’s Sergeant he blacked out during the party.

Mennes did remember separating the victim’s keys from everyone else’s keys. There was a video that police saw on Mennes phone with a 3:07 a.m. timestamp that showed Mennes and the victim together. The complaint describes the video showing Mennes, highly intoxicated, sitting on the victim’s lap.

Mennes is scheduled to be back in court on July 11 for a pre-trial conference.

