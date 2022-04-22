Dekorra agriculture facility embraces solar with help of USDA grant

In honor of Earth Day, one local agricultural company’s efforts toward sustainability were recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The Wisconsin director for USDA Rural Development, Julia Lassa, paid a visit Thursday to the ABS Global facility in Dekorra, discussing the facility’s production of sustainable energy through solar panels.

“The investments that are being made here, as well as in other rural communities across the United States, will really help us come up with climate-smart solutions, make more resilient communities,” Lassa said. “We couldn’t be more excited to recognize these efforts in celebration of Earth Day this Friday.”

The USDA recently granted the facility $250,000 through its Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), an “amazing investment,” said Lassa. This grant, combined with tax rebates and incentives, allowed ABS to purchase and install a 657 kilowatt (kW) array of solar panels.

“With this new unit, with the help of USDA, our provider and Alliant (Energy), we’re able to produce enough for 80 homes,” said ABS Supply Chain Director and Head Veterinarian Jim Meronek.

ABS — a global supplier of bovine genetic products like bull semen — began using solar panels in 2018, according to Meronek, implementing a 49 kW solar unit at the Dekorra facility to learn more about the functionality and dependability of the panels.

“We were producing enough power to power three homes at any one time,” he said of the original solar array.

The Dekorra facility has seven different electrical service areas from Alliant Energy, each of which is now being powered by its own set of panels.

The new system went operational on Jan. 5, and since then, it’s produced over 60 megawatt-hours (MWh) of electricity. For reference, Bill Nussey, founder of the Freeing Energy Project, said one MWh can power an average American home for approximately 1.2 months.

Meronek added that the panels on the $550,000 new unit should last around 30 years. Over that time period, he estimated that ABS would save over $2.6 million in electric bills between its four production barns and other buildings onsite.

“We still have some technical details to work out,” said Meronek, adding nighttime electricity needs and winter sun production are among those details.

According to Meronek, ABS expects to produce four times more energy in June and July than in December and January, depending on the position of the sun. Additionally, the replacement of all the facility’s light bulbs with LEDs and a new compost project started last month are helping ABS reach its goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

“I’m very proud of the company I work for,” he said.

Lassa said she, too, is proud.

“We know that rural communities are really the backbone of America,” Lassa said. “Making these types of investments, it really helps all of us.”

