Dells man charged with repeated sexual assault of child

A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges of repeated sexual assault of a 13-year-old child.

Dhylan J. Guerrero Pesca, 26, has been charged with repeated sexual assault of a child (at least three violations of first or second degree sexual assault) in Columbia County.

If convicted Guerrero Pesca could face up to 25 years in prison followed by up to 15 years of extended supervision.

Online records show Guerrero Pesca remains in custody on $20,000 cash bond which was set at his initial appearance on Aug. 27.

At a preliminary hearing on Friday in Columbia County Guerrero Pesca entered a plea of not guilty. During the hearing a Wisconsin Dells Police Officer testified. Officer Dylan McKendree testified that the victim described five occasions of sexual assault, with at least three times occurring at Guerrero Pesca’s home.

Judge Troy Cross found enough evidence for probable cause that a felony was committed by Guerrero Pesca and bound him over for arraignment in the case.

On Friday Guerrero Pesca and his attorney Brian Severson sat at the defense attorney with a translator for the defendant. Severson requested a substitute for a trial judge. The case is expected to be moved to another branch in anticipation of a trial judge presiding over the case.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Aug. 27:

An officer with the Wisconsin Dells Police Department observed a forensic interview with the 13-year-old victim at Safe Harbor. The interview was conducted in Spanish.

During the interview the victim allegedly described five instances of sexual intercourse with Guerrero Pesca between April 1 and July 9 this year.

There is no arraignment scheduled in this case at press time.