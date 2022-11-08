Dells man charged with sexual assault in Columbia County

A Wisconsin Dells man is accused of sexual assault following a reported incident in Columbia County in October.

Cristobal Portillo, 35, has been charged with second degree sexual assault and strangulation and suffocation.

If convicted of sexual assault, Portillo could face up to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision and three years in prison followed by three years of extended supervision if convicted on the strangulation count.

Portillo also faces misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property, battery and disorderly conduct.

Online court records show Portillo is no longer in custody after posting his $2,000 cash bond that was set during his initial appearance on Nov. 4.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 4:

A Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy spoke with someone identified as victim 1 in the complaint. The victim told the deputy about an incident with Portillo on Oct. 30.

The victim said Portillo was sleeping in his car outside of the victim’s home and the victim helped Portillo inside and allow him to sleep on the couch.

At one point Portillo allegedly confronted the victim. Portillo allegedly pinned the victim down and was slapping the victim. The deputy reported bruising on the victim’s arms.

The victim told the deputy Portillo put his hands around their throat and squeezed. The victim could not breathe and Portillo eventually stopped.

The complaint alleges Portillo told the victim, “I could have killed you.”

The victim attempted to get their phone and call 911 when Portillo allegedly wrapped his hands around the victim’s throat. The victim was able to strike Portillo in the head with a hair dryer and then was able to run into the bathroom.

Portillo followed the victim into the bathroom. He allegedly kicked a mirror and broke it in the bathroom.

The victim told an officer that Portillo touched and kissed their genitals.

A sheriff’s deputy spoke with Portillo who admitted to being at the victim’s residence and that he was intoxicated. He also admitted to pinning the victim down and breaking glass in the bathroom. Portillo allegedly told the deputy that by kissing and touching the victim’s genitals they would "make up."

Portillo also allegedly admitted that the victim told him to stop during the incident.

Portillo is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court next month for a pre-trial conference.