Divine Savior suit seeks to stop doctor from opening Portage practice

Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. requested a restraining order against a Portage doctor attempting to open her own practice

Dr. Amy Doherty worked at Divine Savior starting in June 2016 and left in December. She planned on opening a direct primary care doctor office in January when her former employer filed an injunction against her.

“I was surprised when that happened,” Doherty said. “I received a call from my lawyer saying Divine Savior has filed a civil lawsuit against me that included the temporary restraining order.”

The restraining order filed by Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. Jan. 21 asks that Doherty “shall be restrained from soliciting Divine Savior patients within thirty miles of Divine Savior Hospital.”

A 30-mile radius of Divine Savior Hospital, 2817 New Pinery Road, would stretch as far west as Reedsburg, east to Fox Lake, north to Westfield and as far south as the northern suburbs of Madison.

Doherty said she wanted to start her own practice to put an emphasis on the doctor-patient relationship and to make services more affordable for patients.

She said a thyroid test, if paid for by insurance companies, could cost up to $150.

“If I work with directly with Quest labs I can get the same test for $5,” Doherty said. “It is similar with x-rays. An x-ray could cost between $600 and $900. I could get that done for $65 for an x-ray.”

Doherty’s Klar Care, 108 E. Cook St., is a direct primary care facility that will offer a subscription type of healthcare. Doherty said they will not work with insurance companies.

“Direct primary care is set to make healthcare more accessible as well as affordable,” Doherty said. “Patients are able to call or text their doctors and are able to get next-day access. Sometimes it takes up to six weeks for patients to see their primary physicians.”

Doherty said, “This takes out surprise billing of patients and cuts out the third party insurance companies. It’s not about the insurance companies, it’s about the doctor-patient relationship.”

Doherty has collected letters from patients asking for Doherty to be able to practice in Portage.

“These letters say ‘this is my doctor, I’m not going to someone else for this’,” Doherty said. “These are letters I’m collecting for the hearing in April.”

A motion hearing is set on April 6.

“I’m hoping I’ll be able to practice after the hearing,” Doherty said. “They don’t have much of a case and we will be arguing the ownership change doesn’t hold up against the non-compete clause.”

Doherty is represented by Attorney Daniel Icenogle. She said in an affidavit that as of Jan. 24, 18 people had interest in joining her new practice.

An affidavit of Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. President Michael Decker filed by Divine Savior attorney Christopher Banaszak stated Doherty had no patients in the Portage area when she began working at the hospital in 2016 and had approximately 1,230 patients in December 2021.

Decker stated a majority of Divine Savior patients live in the Portage area.

The Daily Register reached out to Banaszak for comment on the lawsuit and received no response.

Information filed by Banaszak alleges Doherty was operating her own practice within the last 12 months of her employment at Divine Savior which is count one of the complaint, breach of contract-specific performance. The second count of the complaint is breach of contract-damages alleging Doherty has violated the non-compete clause in her contract.

Icenogle said in an interview there are a number of things wrong with the restrictive covenant in the Divine Savior contract. He said the main point is that if Divine Savior is sold the restrictive covenant cannot be enforced.

Court documents show Icenogle argued the restrictive covenant cannot be enforced since Divine Savior Healthcare changed ownership in 2020 when it became part of Aspirus. He also argued the restrictive covenant is void under Wisconsin law because it is too vague.

Another argument made by Icenogle is that the restrictive covenant does not apply to Doherty because her proposed new practice is not the same type of medical practice as Divine Savior.

“This is a small, intimate practice, which is different from what facilities like Divine Savior operate,” Icenogle said.

Icenogle said it is unclear what will happen at the April 6 motion hearing at the Columbia County Courthouse since it had been rescheduled and he is uncertain why.

“There were two separate hearings scheduled for the temporary restraining order or for a summary judgement,” Icenogle said. “Divine Savior would need to respond to that request, which they haven’t yet.”

He said Doherty submitted a request for summary judgment from the court. A summary judgement is when both sides agree on the facts of the case and instead of going to trial a judge makes a decision on the lawsuit.

Icenogle filed a motion to lift the temporary restraining order against Doherty on Monday which remains in place. He said he is hoping on April 6 a judge will give a summary judgement on the lawsuit.

