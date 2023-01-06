DNR assisting with butter spill after fire

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is helping clean up a large amount of butter after a fire earlier this week.
On Monday night, Jan. 2, the Portage Fire Department was called to a structure fire at Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI) in Portage. The fire was in a room where butter was being stored and the butter melted and began flowing throughout the building.
The DNR announced on Thursday, Jan. 5 that approximately 20 gallons of butter flowed into the Portage Canal.
The butter, which entered the canal through the storm sewers, has been removed from the canal and the sewers are clear, according to the DNR.
“Most of the butter that left the facility exited via the sanitary sewer and traveled to the wastewater treatment plant,” a DNR press release stated. “Wastewater plant personnel have been clearing butter out of the plant since the incident. The treatment plant has operated effectively without disruption, though some temporary exceedances are anticipated.”
The DNR has reported the environmental impact from the event is minimal and continue investigating the situation.
The canal was dredged last summer by the DNR when over 47,000 tons of sediment was removed along with numerous contaminants.
