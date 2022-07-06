DNR helping waterfowl habitat at French Creek Wildlife Area

The DNR is working on their goal of improving the waterfowl habitat at French Creek Wildlife Area northeast of Portage in Columbia and Marquette counties for hunters and birdwatchers to enjoy.

French Creek Wildlife Area is located 6 miles northeast of the city of Portage and is the second largest property Columbia County DNR staff manage at 3,700 acres. It was first established in 1947 and is currently used primarily for waterfowl production and hunting opportunities. It is home to diverse wetlands dominated by sedge meadows, emergent marsh, fens and tamaracks, along with oak forests and savannas.

A drawdown project at the wildlife area that began in May will mimic drought years, so the marsh will look a little different to people who live nearby or visit French Creek throughout the summer.

“Our goal is to preserve and improve wetland habitat for waterfowl and other wildlife by making seasonal adjustments to water levels in the flowage. These mudflats might look unappealing at first glance, but this is a chance for the French Creek flowage to undergo revitalization,” said Sara Kehrli, DNR Wildlife Biologist.

“Going through a drawdown cycle in late spring will create a good spot for this fall’s hunting," she said. "Shorebirds also find these mudflats very appealing, so this should also be a good location for birdwatchers to spot various shorebirds.”

Kehrli said drawdown management is a term used as the DNR manipulates the water level based on the dam that has a flowage of about 900 acres of the over 3,000 acres of French Creek.

"French Creek is one of the most popular waterfowl hunting wildlife areas in Columbia County if not the most popular. Drawdowns that are able to expose mud flats and that flush out annual weeds have produced fairly good hunting conditions in the past," Kehrli said.

“We are currently in the process of drawing the water out of the dam, which includes pulling boards out of the water control structure,” she said. “After the water is low enough, we’ll be able to get into our concrete spillway on the dam which sustained some minor damages a few years ago in one of those big storms. Repairing that will allow us to hold water levels a little higher than we’ve been able to since that storm.”

Natural wetlands will dry up and create mud flats during a drought and this has a purpose.

“This is important for a number of reasons," Kehrli said. "One, it actually creates good habitat for shorebirds, a group of birds that love to hunt those mudflats. Secondly, it stimulates annual plant seeds that can lie dormant in the mud for years to finally begin growing when there is no water over the top of them,” she said.

“They will grow quickly and flourish with seed. If we time it right, we can start filling up the flowage again to coincide with the fall waterfowl hunting season – these seeds will ripen and fall off in the water, creating great food sources for waterfowl and other wetland wildlife,” Kehrli said. “It’s also not good for the wetlands to never manipulate the water.”

If the DNR does not conduct a drawdown it could encourage the growth and spread of the invasive cattail.

The drawdown will have French Creek Wildlife Area looking a bit different but these measures are temporary.

“The marsh will look a little different than what they are used to. If we have a dry enough summer, there will be mud showing up where they are used to seeing water,” Kehrli said. “Fishing will also not really be feasible by the boat launches or by kayaking/boating around. This is temporary and water should be back up to normal levels by October.”

Kehrli is hoping for a dry summer to have the best results for the drawdown to be a success.

“The drawdown should provide good birding opportunities for those shorebirds we hope to attract. If all goes according to plan, this should be a great place to try waterfowl hunting this fall,” Kehrli said.

“The weather really dictates if we have a successful drawdown – big flooding rains are not what we want to see when we have a drawdown going as that keeps putting water back in the flowage. Dry to droughty conditions are best.”

Kehrli explained that other animals will benefit from the drawdown over time including local ducks, muskrats, sandhill cranes, bitterns, terns, woodcock, a number of frog and turtle species, whitetail deer, turkeys and many other furbearing species.