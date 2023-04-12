The city of Portage has issued a temporary burn ban for April 12, suspending all burn permits until it is lifted.

In conjunction with the National Weather Service, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has placed the majority of the state’s counties under Red Flag Warnings, asking for caution among those in the affected areas.

A Red Flag Warning indicates the presence of multiple weather factors that heighten the danger of wildland fire. In Wednesday’s case, warm temperatures, low humidity, gusty winds and exceptionally dry fuels are on the radar.

Additionally, Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #191, declaring a state of emergency due to the elevated wildfire conditions.

Portage, like most of southern Wisconsin, is in the “Extreme” zone for fire danger. Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase was out of his office today, but identified multiple factors that could lead to fire danger in the area.

“We don’t have a lot of green growth yet, and with the dry grass and with the temperatures and the low relative humidity it causes fire danger to be high,” said Haase. “The conditions are extreme.”

Over the past week, with temperatures rising and wind picking up, Haase added that fire danger has been on the “very high” side. He and other officials are working with the DNR to monitor conditions as they change.

According to a release on the DNR website, the department responded to nearly 60 wildfires in the last week.

“Fire control officials will be on high alert across the entire state, pre-positioning equipment for rapid response, including access to the Wisconsin Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopters with bucket capability,” said the release.

For more information on fire conditions and burn restrictions, go to the DNR's burn page.