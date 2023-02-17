The City of Portage and Department of Natural Resources recently began working together to investigate groundwater contamination at and around the Portage Municipal Airport.

The Portage City Council approved to enter an agreement with the DNR last week to investigate waste that was allegedly dumped directly on the ground back in the late 1970s.

DNR Hydrogeologist Jeff Ackerman said the main problem at the airport is tetrachloroethylene also known as PERC.

“For four years there was waste flux solvent dumped on the ground,” Ackerman said. He explained the business responsible for the dumping has been sold a number of times which complicated the clean-up process.

The intergovernmental agreement between the DNR and City of Portage is in place to “protect public health and safety with respect to chlorinated volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in groundwater at and around 1125 Silver Lake Drive, Portage.”

Ackerman explained the DNR first learned of the contamination in 1989. The DNR issued an order to clean up the issue in 1991 with the company that owned the contaminated parcel. The DNR’s Bureau for Remediation and Redevelopment Tracking System (BRRTS) shows the state agency has had an open case with this property since 1999.

Portage Airport LLC bought the parcel in 1999 with 17 acres, Ackerman said. He added that work has been done on the property in the past including bringing in a consulting firm to do soil and gas sampling.

In the early 2000s the city installed filters and other devices at the municipal well #6 to keep the VOCs out of the city drinking water, City Administrator Shawn Murphy said.

In 2005 monitoring wells were installed in the area to monitor the water contamination at the site.

Murphy said the goal of this investigation is to see if the level of chlorinated volatile organic compounds is undetectable.

“This is to have one final round of sampling done at the municipal well to see if the VOCs are below that detectable level,” Murphy said. He added if the levels are below the detectable level the monitoring wells would be removed and the DNR case would be closed.

Murphy said the city and the DNR are splitting the cost of the investigation which will be done by an outside consulting company.

“We want this to get going as soon as possible,” Murphy said.

The funding from this project comes from the state biannual budget which expires June 30, meaning the project must be done by then or the city will need to find another way to pay for it.

The Environmental Protection Agency created a hazard summary for tetrachloroethylene in 2000. The summary states the chemical compound is often used for dry-cleaning fabrics and metal degreasing operations. The short-term effects of exposure can lead to respiratory irritation, kidney dysfunction and neurological effects such as mood and behavioral changes.

The long-term exposure effects can lead to impaired cognitive and motor neurobehavioral performance. The EPA summary also states tetrachloroethylene exposure can cause damage to the kidney, liver and immune systems.