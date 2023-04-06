If you look at giving back to your community like its a football game, Rio Elementary School has just taken home the Lombardi trophy.

In February, the school launched a community-wide effort to collect unopened boxes of cereal for local food pantries as part of a campaign by nonprofit Do Good Wisconsin. The “Cereal Box Domino Challenge” categorized participating schools by population, judging entries based on number of boxes collected and creativity of display. In the smallest category, schools with 100-250 students, Rio brought in the most boxes, amassing 1,813 in total.

The school will be rewarded with a trophy from Do Good Wisconsin, but according to fourth-grade teacher Lori Bongert, the true prize has been the experience.

“I was absolutely blown away by how much Rio Elementary raised,” said Bongert. “It just is outstanding to see.”

Once the cereal dominoes had fallen, spelling out “Do Good” on the school’s gym floor, Bongert watched her students and others work to pick the boxes up, carting them outside where vehicles waited to take them to food pantries in Rio, Wyocena, Poynette, and Wisconsin Dells.

“It was just outstanding to see such great teamwork,” she said. “(The students) absolutely loved that they got to help.”

Like the falling dominoes, Bongert added that a ripple effect was seen throughout the community. People who weren’t even affiliated with the school were donating boxes, eager to pitch in, reaffirming Do Good Wisconsin’s entire message of doing little things to make a positive impact.

“It doesn’t take some huge initiative to be kind and be helpful,” said Bongert. “Just a small little ripple effect, that can be a huge deal.”

Those ripples of kindness were not lost on Eric Salzwedel, co-founder of Do Good Wisconsin, who called Rio’s collection “absolutely incredible.”

In a video message to the school, Salzwedel thanked the school for participating, congratulating students and staff on their win.

“I’m so excited to be able to come out and present you with an award for all that you guys did,” he said.

According to Bongert, there will be many more service-based projects in the future for Rio schools.

“I think this has really sparked the students to want to do more service learning projects,” she said. “It made them feel really good and they absolutely had a blast.”