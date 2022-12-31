Donkey basketball returns to the Portage School District

In just one week, a group of basketball-playing donkeys are set to take over the gym at Portage’s Bartels Middle School.

The Portage School District’s FFA organization has been planning its donkey basketball event since the summer. The tournament-style showcase will feature four teams: A 16-and-older student team, a school staff team, an FFA member and alumni team, and a community team. Games will last eight minutes each, concluding with a final championship. Each team will be supplemented (or, rather, obstructed) by donkeys, on which players have to ride in order to score points.

“It’s basically like a comedy show,” said Bartels agriculture educator and FFA advisor Emma Huber. “The donkeys are trained to kind of put on a show.”

The donkeys saddling up for this particular event come from Dairyland Donkey Ball, and though their furry faces may seem unassuming, they’re three-sport athletes, running races, playing baseball and, of course, competing in basketball.

However, as Huber mentioned, the creatures do tend to put on a show.

“Just when you think you’re going to get the ball and be able to make a basket, maybe your donkey decides that you’re not going to be on its back anymore,” she said. “Maybe you’re running down the court trying to lead your donkey and they decide they’re not going anywhere anymore.”

Adding to the entertainment aspect, donkey rides will be offered to the audience during halftime.

The event is also a fundraiser for the FFA. Funds from the purchase of tickets, which are $7 in advance or $10 at the door, will go directly toward the FFA’s community projects and leadership opportunities. According to Portage High School agriculture educator and FFA advisor Brenna Babcock, events like these allow the district’s agriculture students to really shine.

“It’s a way to showcase how FFA is able to support our community and really bring recognition to some of the big businesses in more of a fun, hilarious way,” said Babcock. “It’s a community event really focused on advocating for agriculture.”

Things like animal husbandry and training, she added, are the primary focus in the case of these performing donkeys.

This isn’t the school district’s first rodeo with the donkeys, either. The district’s last time hosting donkey basketball was in 2020, and, according to Babcock, attracted nearly 500 attendees.

“We’re hoping to increase that attendance this year,” she said.

The event also allows the FFA to give a nod to its community sponsors, inviting people from places such as the local Culver’s and WCCU Credit Union to play.

“It will bring some recognition to our local community supporters,” she said. “It’s a pretty popular event in the community.”