Emergency preparedness training held throughout county

Columbia County Emergency Management is set to hold countywide emergency training that will focus on responding to emergencies, including responses to hazardous material, on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

The simulated emergency response is being coordinated with the Portage Fire and Police Departments, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Portage School District and Aspirus MedEvac. Officials have noted the public could hear an uptick in emergency response vehicles during the training.

Emergency Management Coordinator Bob Koch said the reason for the training is to test four core incident capabilities of plans and responders: threats and hazards identification, HAZMAT response; mass search and rescue operations; and operational coordination and situational assessment.

On Tuesday night, Rusch Elementary building will be used to exercise a countywide plan for emergency and hazardous material response.

“Most of the fire departments, ambulance services, and law enforcement agencies in Columbia County will have a few representatives at the training,” Koch said. “We are also making sure that those agencies not in Portage are leaving a majority of their responders ‘back home’ to cover their main coverage area.”

A call was made to all first responders in the county to participate in the training to be able to take the information with them. Koch said these training exercises are important to stay prepared to provide the best response in case an emergency response is needed.

“By holding these exercises we can see where we are lacking in preparation, what we are lacking in our plans for a real emergency. We will also see what we are doing well and build on both where we are not meeting goals, and what is going well, and improve our countywide plans,” Koch said.

Koch is a former County Supervisor who resigned his seat back in January and was then appointed as emergency management coordinator.

Tuesday night’s training exercise will include lots of emergency vehicles going through downtown Portage beginning around 6:30 p.m. and should be concluded by 9:30 p.m. The training will have a focus in Portage and provide insight for a potential emergency response across all of Columbia County.

“As time goes on, continue the main goal of providing the best possible emergency response to the citizens of Columbia County,” Koch added.

There are smaller exercises the department holds throughout the year. This includes smaller table-top exercises when training takes places in a meeting room to discuss possible response to a plethora of emergencies the county could face like flooding or school threats.

“This coming spring we are looking at getting responders together to talk through flooding emergencies in Lodi and Portage,” Koch said. “Also, continue active threat trainings for our school personnel.”

Koch added the department sponsor Wisconsin Emergency Management and FEMA courses that responders and public officials can attend in Columbia County to get certified and learn about new ideas for emergency responses.

Koch is hopeful the training will provide insight on emergency response plans.

“I am looking forward to seeing how tonight goes, and for all of the participants to sit down after the training and evaluate where we are at, where we can improve, and what went well,” Koch said. “It is my hope we never have to use these plans. But, if we do, we will be prepared and ready.”