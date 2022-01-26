Endeavor Fire Chief placed on administrative leave

The Fire Chief of the Endeavor Moundville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave.

Michael Bourdeau, who has served as fire chief of the Endeavor Moundville Volunteer Fire Department for over six years had been placed on administrative leave. Village officials provided no information about why Bourdeau is on leave.

City Clerk Brandi Wendt confirmed Bourdeau is currently on administrative leave but could not provide any other information.

“The village will not comment on personal matters at this time,” Wendt said.

Endeavor Village President Steve Bibi did not respond to attempts to reach him.

Bourdeau's wife, Elizabeth Bourdeau, is the former clerk for the village. She pleaded no contest and was found guilty of misconduct in office as a public employee, a class I felony, in August 2021.

Court records show she received a withheld sentence with three years of probation. She was also ordered to pay $9,634 in restitution to the village.

The Daily Register reported in June 2019 that Bourdeau had been let go for an unspecified reason.

