Evers kicks off holiday weekend with stop in Portage

A small crowd gathered in Portage on Friday afternoon to hear and meet with Gov. Tony Evers as he discussed issues including abortion, broadband expansion, affordable housing and taxes.

Evers was speaking at the new home of the Columbia County Democrats at 322 De Witt Street. He spoke about his accomplishments over the last 3½ years in office and about recent events affecting the state.

When asked about the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, Evers said the decision makes woman "second class citizens" in society. He added that his office and Attorney General Josh Kaul’s office worked together to file a lawsuit earlier this week asking the courts to invalidate Wisconsin’s 173-year-old abortion ban stemming from an 1849 law.

On Friday afternoon Evers explained the lawsuit was legitimate and that they are now waiting for a decision. He said AG Kaul will not be prosecuting those seeking an abortion in Wisconsin.

During his remarks, Evers focused on his record as governor. He pointed out his administration has fixed miles of roads in Wisconsin. In 3½ years over 1,700 miles of road have been fixed, he said.

“But we seem to have a ways to go in Portage,” Evers said.

He also said he kept his word on broadband expansion with over 300,000 homes having access to high speed internet and more than 800 homes being added this summer.

Evers noted that was when when he took over as governor, he intended to give the middle class a 10% tax cut. This turned into a 15% tax cut which, according to Evers, which has saved residents between $4 billion and $5 billion.

The discussion then turned to small businesses and the importance of having a strong downtown area.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s downtown Milwaukee or downtown Portage, that’s where we need to focus,” Evers said.

When asked about the recent Portage Housing Study and the need for affordable housing in the area, Evers said it’s a top priority.

“I’ll gladly sit down with the mayor of Portage to look into ways to expand affordable housing,” Evers said. “The state can’t pay for every development, but in times like these it’s critical everyone has access to affordable housing.”

