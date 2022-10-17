Fall River man charged with 6th OWI

A Fall River man was charged with OWI, sixth offense and was arrested twice in Columbia County this year.

Court documents show Landy Cardenas-Hernandez, 33, had over three times the legal limit of alcohol during a traffic stop in February and was arrested last week after allegedly driving 75 mph in a 55 mph zone while intoxicated.

Cardenas-Hernandez is facing charges of multiple cases of OWI in Columbia County after being arrested for the second time for intoxicated driving last week. He was charged with the same felony OWI count three months ago.

Cardenas-Hernandez was in court on Oct. 11 for his initial appearance. Judge W. Andrew Voigt set a cash bond of $1,000 with standard felony conditions at the hearing. Voigt also quashed a warrant in another felony OWI arrest and case which was opened in August.

He has also been charged with felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and misdemeanor operating while revoked license from the October arrest. Cardenas-Hernandez has been charged with felony prohibited alcohol concentration (PAC) and operating while license revoked along with traffic citations of speeding in a 55 mph zone (20-24 mph) and possession of open intoxicants in a vehicle.

If convicted he faces a maximum of five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision on each count of OWI and the PAC count.

In the August arrest, online records show Cardenas-Hernandez did not show up for his initial appearance on Sept. 14. Judge Todd Hepler issued an arrest warrant on Sept 29. Cardenas-Hernandez remains in custody in Columbia County Jail.

Both cases are OWI (5th or 6th offense), a class G felony, but if he is convicted on the October arrest it would be his 7th offense which is a class F felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Oct. 11:

On Oct. 10 a Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a vehicle traveling 75 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Highway 60 in the town of Columbus. The deputy activated the emergency lights in an attempt to pull over the vehicle.

The vehicle allegedly accelerated down Schaefer Road and eventually entered the ditch on the westbound side of the road, went airborne and stopped on an embankment. The deputy reported a male exited the vehicle and was detained.

Cardenas-Hernandez was identified as the driver of the vehicle. When the deputy was speaking with Cardenas-Hernandez, the deputy noted the smell of intoxicants, and that the driver was unsteady on his feet and had glossy and slightly bloodshot eyes.

Cardenas-Hernandez allegedly was slurring his speech during the interaction and also refused to take any standardized field sobriety tests.

The complaint includes court information that states Cardenas-Hernandez was convicted of OWI in 2018 and his license was never reinstated after it was revoked due to that conviction.

The other complaint was filed on Aug. 12 and states that a Fall River Police Officer pulled over Cardenas-Hernandez on Feb. 18 for an improperly functioning light. Cardenas-Hernandez was pulled over near the intersection of County Highway D and State Highway 16.

The officer allegedly saw a bottle of vodka in the front passenger seat. The officer reported Cardenas-Hernandez showed a number of clues of intoxication during standardized field sobriety tests. His preliminary breath test showed 0.259%, which is over three times the legal limit of 0.08%. The complaint stated that a blood test determined Cardenas-Hernandez blood alcohol concentration level to be 0.289%.

Court documents show he was first convicted of OWI in 2006 and most recently in 2018.

Cardenas-Hernandez is set to be back in Columbia County Court on Oct. 26 for a preliminary hearing in both OWI cases.