For the first time in over three decades, Pardeeville High School’s drama club is inviting the community to a performance that is more than just your garden variety play.

On March 24-26, the Lenz auditorium will be transformed into a “Little Shop of Horrors” complete with its giant, carnivorous plant. While the show’s cast and crew have had music in hand since late December, the show really is more than 30 years in the making: yes, it’s been that long since Pardeeville High has put on a musical.

But why?

According to Gabrielle Bloedel, the show’s director who wasn’t even born the last time the school had a musical, there are many reasons.

“I think back then the interest in arts and theater and stuff maybe just wasn’t as prominent, or maybe there just wasn’t the right group of staff and students that were willing,” said Bloedel. “I think there’s just a lot more to it.”

On top of the typical rigors of a play production, student actors and stage crew have to learn choreography and lyrics, as well as set up a stage fit for the added movement.

To say the least, this group was ready for the challenge. In total, 17 students, four directors, five band musicians, and two lighting directors are making skid row come to life onstage, along with countless parents and other community members supplying food, hygiene products, and the occasional pep talk.

In truth, the drama club has been in talks about doing a musical since last spring, later taking the idea to the school board for approval. Alongside Bloedel, students Taylor Stolinas, Braydon Schoeffling, and Katherine Rieckmann pleaded their case to put on the show.

“When we came out of that school board meeting once they approved it, that was like a huge weight off our shoulders,” said Bloedel.

“It felt like that scene in ‘Footloose’ where they all get dancing back,” added Stolinas, who plays Mr. Mushnik as well as stage manager. “I feel honored that we’re the first group they trusted to do a musical in so long.”

“Honored,” and “excited” are two words that have been circulating the drama department since auditions, according to Rieckmann, who plays Audrey in the show.

“I’m really excited because we’ve been doing plays for so long it’ll be like, let other people in on something else that we can do and show off more of the people’s talents,” she said. “The musical is really showing how much dedication certain people have.”

Nobody understands dedication more than Schoeffling. Apart from his role of Seymour, Schoeffling has taken on roles designing costumes, makeup, and the set. He spent the end of his summer listening to the soundtrack, sketching concept art.

“None of this would be able to be happening without me,” he joked.

But where the three students taking on these leading roles are theater veterans, so to speak, audience members can also expect multiple new faces and voices, including the coveted role of Audrey II, the giant carnivorous plant.

Lending his voice to the big green puppet is Oswald Sanchez, a freshman who, according to Stolinas, has the “voice of an angel.”

This will be Sanchez’s first show with the theater program, and Bloedel says that as director,

“There is literally nobody else” who could have done a better rendition of “Feed Me, Seymour.”

“He nailed it,” she said.

As director, Bloedel gets to know her core group of theater students. This show, she says, has been an opportunity for many students who may not be familiar with theater to get involved. Puppets, fog machines, and spotlights, for example, are some of the areas where theater newbies have been thriving.

“A much as I love my theater kids who have been in here forever, it’s also cool to see them share their passion and stuff with like other students who we typically wouldn’t think of as theater kids,” said Bloedel.

Tickets for Pardeeville’s production of Little Shop of Horrors are available at the doors of the Lenz auditorium pre-show, or online at https://pardeevillelenzauditorium.ludus.com.