Fire chief expects quicker response times

The Portage City Council approved a new fire captain in the 2023 budget and that person could reduce response times drastically as the department sees a rise in calls.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase gave his annual report of 2022 on Tuesday night at the city council meeting on Tuesday night. He said with the addition of a new fire captain it could cut the department response time by up to four minutes.

Haase explained that the response time includes three factors: 911 dispatch handling time - about two minutes, turnout time or the time it takes the crew to get ready – about six minutes, and travel time – around three minutes.

“We should be able to cut our response times by four minutes,” Haase said. “We still have the same handling and travel time but our turnout time, because we’re going to have four people on duty each day, our turnout time will be cut from six minutes to two minutes.”

This could lead to an average response time of 10 minutes 46 seconds to drop to 6 minutes 49 seconds, according to Haase. The new fire captain will be at the station 40 hours a week and will help response times because the department will not need to wait for a paid on-call member to respond to a potential fire. The position was approved by the council as part of next year’s budget.

Haase also had data about when fire calls are being made. He told the council that there are more calls between the nine hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. than the 15-hour period from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. Haase said the call volume data shows 157 responses during that nine-hour period and 126 during the 15-hour period.

The new fire captain will help with the daytime response time in Portage and the surrounding towns Portage serves – Caledonia, Lewiston, Pacific and Fort Winnebago. In 2021 the average response for the towns was just over 16 minutes and in 2022 it was just under 13 minutes.

In the city of Portage the average response time in 2022 was just over nine minutes and last years it was over 11 minutes.

Haase reported that fire calls are up from 2021 but have dropped in the towns. In 2021 there were 164 calls in the surrounding towns and this year it was down to 135.

However, in Portage fire calls went up from 231 in 2021 to 263 fire calls so far this year. Overall fire calls have risen from 403 last year and 416 so far in 2022.

Since Haase started the job in 2021 he has focused on making improvements to the department. His big goals were to reduce response times, have the personnel best prepared with proper training, and building inspections.

The state requires the fire department do a number of building inspections throughout the year. Haase said there are about 900 buildings that are required to be inspected twice a year, but the department had never completed all the inspections.

Haase used a graph on Tuesday night to show the number of inspections by the department going back to 2019. From 2019 to 2021 the department performed a total of 2,194 inspections.

“This year we’re on track to get them all done with about 1,800 inspections,” Haase said. Portage inspections are done by Fire Inspector Ryan Armson.

Haase also reiterated the department is constantly searching for more paid on-call members of the department. They currently have 18 paid on-call members and the department can have up to 34 paid on-call members.