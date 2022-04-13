Fire destroys town of Caledonia shed

A fire in the town of Caledonia that destroyed a wood shed and boiler system was likely caused by hot ashes leaving the boiler.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said in a statement released Wednesday morning that the Portage Fire Department was dispatched to W11110 Walker Road in Caledonia on Tuesday night just before 10 p.m. There were no reported injuries from the incident, but the shed and boiler system were destroyed.

“The cause of the fire was undetermined, but likely from hot ashes leaving the boiler,” Haase said.

Haase said when crews arrived there was a wood shed fully engulfed by flames.

“The fire crews attacked the fire, but the structure was a total loss,” Haase said. “The crews provided protection to the propane tank and residence.”

Aspirus MedEvac was on the scene monitoring firefighter wellness during the incident. Columbia County Sheriff officers and Wisconsin State Patrol troopers were on the scene to help control traffic.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.