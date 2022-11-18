Fitchburg woman facing drug and firearm charges in Columbia County

A Fitchburg woman is facing potentially 30 years in prison after a traffic stop in Portage ended in her arrest for possession of fentanyl and cocaine.

Victoria A. Nava, 31, is facing felony counts of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl and cocaine. She has also been charged with felony possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor carry (of a) concealed weapon.

Nava told allegedly told an officer during a traffic stop the gun belonged to her after authorities found controlled substances and a large amount of cash.

If convicted, Nava faces 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision for each possession with intent charge.

Online court records show a $2,000 cash bond was set for Nava at her initial appearance on Nov. 8. She posted her cash bond earlier this week and is no longer in custody.

According to the criminal complaint filed on Nov. 8:

A Portage Police Officer responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the Shady Lawn Motel in Portage on Nov. 5. When the officer arrived the vehicle left scene but the officer noted a defective brake light on the vehicle.

The officer initiated a traffic stop near East Edgewater Street and Marachowsky Place. The driver was identified as Nava and the K-9 unit was called to the stop.

Officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and allegedly found a black backpack with 34.8 grams of fentanyl, 27.9 grams of cocaine, a digital scale and “drug ledgers with clientele information.” The backpack also had $958 inside a plastic bag along with a handgun.

While in custody Nava allegedly stated she recently purchased the gun and did not have a concealed carry weapon permit.

Nava is scheduled to be back in Columbia County Court for a pre-trial conference in December.