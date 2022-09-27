Former Pardeeville principal memorialized with elementary school learning center

Just over a year after his death, a former Pardeeville administrator’s impact on the district has been officially commemorated at the elementary school where he served as principal.

For 30 years, Terry Pease’s official title was K-8th grade principal. But many say Pease went above and beyond throughout his three decades of service to the district.

“It’s very important to highlight how much Terry’s impact had on our community and on our school district,” said LeMay. “He was always a huge proponent of Pardeeville schools and the educational piece of things.”

In a small ceremony Monday morning featuring Pease’s family and fellow Pardeeville educators, Pardeeville Elementary School’s library and media center was officially renamed the Terry D. Pease Learning Center. The dedication also came with upgrades to the space including flexible seating and new science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) components for students to utilize.

These improvements, said LeMay, are only fitting of the man who always inspired district officials to “stay ahead of the curve” education-wise. Even after his death, his legacy continues to supplement the elementary students with whome he’d spent much of his career.

The effort to dedicate the library space began just shy of 10 months ago, according to LeMay, when Pease’s family reached out to the district with interest in a dedication for him. Not only was Pease a longtime administrator, but all of his children attended Pardeeville schools, which LeMay said added something special to Monday’s dedication ceremony.

“That kind of made it powerful too,” he said. “Him being recognized for that and the family who requested that dedication having it come to fruition.”

In total, Pease’s family donated $10,000 to make the upgrades possible. Their commitment to these improvements, LeMay added, reflects not only on them but on the district as a whole.

“His kids coming back here, his wife still being very active in our community ... it says a lot about the impact small schools have on people,” he said. “Here in Pardeeville, we’re a small school, we do some pretty awesome things.”