Four men face drug charges after high speed chase

Four men from Illinois were arrested in Columbia County after a high-speed chase led police on and off the interstate reaching speeds up to 110 mph. Authorities used a tire deflation device to stop the car on the interstate.

The four who have been charged in Columbia County following the traffic stop include: Christopher N. Ellis, 25, Chicago; Marshaun L. Floyd, 27, Chicago; Vernand S. Glover, 25, Chicago; and Maurio A. Young, 24, Country Club Hills, Illinois. All are facing possession with intent to deliver cocaine – over 40 grams.

If convicted they could face up to 25 years in prison followed by 15 years of extended supervision. For each defendant the count comes with "Party to a Crime (PTAC) modifier which could lead to operator privileges being suspended.

Wisconsin State Statute explains PTAC - Party to a Crime, as being guilty of that crime whether or not that party intended the crime or had the intent of its perpetrator.

All four defendants are also facing a single misdemeanor for concealing stolen property with a PTAC modifier after officers allegedly found a stolen catalytic converter in the vehicle. It is unclear who was driving so all four have been charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent.

Online court records show each of the defendants had a $2,500 cash bond on initial appearances with standard felony conditions on Dec. 8. Ellis, Glover and Young posted their cash bonds and are out of custody. Floyd is still in custody according to online records. He had his preliminary hearing on Dec. 16 when Judge Troy Cross found there was enough evidence to find probable cause in the case.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Columbia County:

A sheriff’s deputy initiated a traffic stop on I-90/94 around mile marker 113 on Dec. 6. The deputy was notifying dispatch of the traffic stop location when the vehicle allegedly drove off.

The vehicle entered the westbound rest area followed by the officer with their emergency lights and siren activated. The officer reported the vehicle drove through the rest area and back onto the interstate driving over 100 mph.

The officer reported around mile marker 112 the vehicle was going about 120 mph. One mile later the vehicle’s car lights were allegedly turned off and the driver was weaving around semi-trucks.

The vehicle exited the interstate onto Highway 78 going southbound around 100 mph. It then made a U-turn and headed north on Highway 78 and returned to the interstate going 110 mph and allegedly changing quickly between lanes.

Another deputy was able to deploy tire-deflation devices at mile marker 119, which were successful and at mile marker 121, in Arlington, one of the vehicle's tire came off and the vehicle eventually stopped.

An officer allegedly observed a plastic bag being thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. Then the passenger side door opened and someone fled the vehicle into a nearby farm field.

At this point a deputy made contact with the other occupants of the vehicle. Ellis, Floyd, Glover and Young were in the vehicle. Ellis told the officer he was sleeping and did not know who was driving the vehicle.

The complaint alleges the plastic bags thrown out of the vehicle contained cocaine with a total weight of 62.7 grams which were recovered from the scene.

During a search of the vehicle, officers reported finding razor blades, a hacksaw and other various new and used blades. There was also a “freshly-cut” catalytic converter on the floor of the vehicle.

The officers learned the suspect vehicle had been rented by Glover. The rental company told authorities the vehicles rental time had expired and the vehicle was being driven without consent. There was front-end damage to the vehicle that Glover allegedly said occurred earlier in the night and not during the pursuit.

There are pre-trial conferences set in three of the cases for January with Floyd having an arraignment hearing set for January 10.