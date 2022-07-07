Free concerts return to Portage on Fridays in July

Beasley Pavilion will hold a series of concerts this month in Portage on three consecutive Friday nights.

The free concerts are sponsored by the Portage Area Chamber of Commerce, with donations welcome and encouraged.

On July 8, DB Orchestra will play at Beasley Pavilion at Paquette Park at 6:30 p.m. DB Orchestra is a group of nearly 20 musicians from the Madison Area playing showtunes from Broadway shows like "The Music Man," "Annie Get Your Gun," "West Side Story," "Hamilton," and "Wicked."

Next week on July 15, Granny Shot Band will play the Beasley Pavilion and the last week will host The Last Bees.

People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or a blanket for a picnic before the concerts. There will be food trucks at the July 15 and July 22 concerts with Ben’s Pretzels attending the July 8 show.

“These concerts offer a nice opportunity for you to gather and re-connect with family and friends while enjoying an evening with live music. Pauquette Park is such a beautiful park and offers so many amenities for families, it is definitely one of my top favorites in Portage,” Chamber Executive Director Marianne Hanson said.