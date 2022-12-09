Gale Singers make triumphant return to the stage

After a three-year pandemic hiatus, a group of Portage musicians are bringing new meaning to the phrase “home for the holidays” with their recent return to the stage.

Portage’s Gale Singers have been performing for around 20 years, bringing together voices from a patchwork of different musical backgrounds and communities. Dec. 4 marked their first performance in over two years, serenading a crowd at the Portage Center for the Arts.

For the last eight years, the singers have been directed by Michelle Pare, a longtime musician and former choir teacher.

For some, the idea of returning to the stage after a multi-year hiatus may have spelled trouble. Pare, however, didn’t have to fret. Boasting a turnout that brought the Portage Center for the Arts’s Zona Gale Theater to around 60% capacity, Pare said an employee of the theater told her it was “the best concert they’ve had.”

“Any void of music is a possibility for missed opportunities to perform,” she said. “Any chance to perform is always a chance to enhance the music that we have.”

At Pare’s side providing accompaniment for the group is Assistant Director Sam Clemmons, who Pare refers to as her “second son.”

Clemmons added that he had his own worries about the group’s return ahead of the beginning of rehearsals in September, questions of how things would have changed from previous years.

“One of the biggest things for us is just how do we move forward from this?” he said. “What does this ensemble look like post-COVID?”

Clemmons came to find, however, that the singers he was accompanying on piano were still a dedicated bunch, showing resilience in the face of uncertain times.

“They are made up of a really strong committed group of people who just love to make music,” said Clemmons. “They’ve done an immensely wonderful job at coming out of the ashes of COVID and putting their best foot forward.”

He added that beyond the volume of spectators for the comeback performance, the variety he saw in the audience was a major plus. From seasoned concert-goers to young families, multiple types of music enjoyers were represented in the crowd.

“For the first performance coming off of COVID it’s actually a really great representation,” said Clemmons. “I think it was a really great cross section of the community around where and who music can be accessible to in the long run.”

At present, the group consists of 35 singers, but according to Pare, one previous incarnation of the choir reached 60 members, requiring the group to borrow extra risers to accommodate everybody onstage in performances.

While numbers may not be what they previously were, Pare says she’s confident in the group she’s got.

“Thirty-five worked out really well,” she said. “I believe that we’ll probably build it back up again.”

In building the group back up, Pare encourages anyone with an interest in music to consider learning more about joining the Gale Choir, or investigating other opportunities to perform in their communities.

“If you have never been in a choir but you like to sing, why not come and try it?” she said. “There are a lot of possibilities with the center for the arts in Portage.”