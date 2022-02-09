Gas leak at Portage senior living facility leads to evacuation

The Portage Fire Department was dispatched to Our House Senior Living, 215 Northridge Drive, for a possible gas leak Tuesday night.

Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said when the fire crews arrived around 7:30 p.m., the residents were already evacuating the building.

“Fire crews began to investigate and found high levels of natural gas in the area of the kitchen. They continued to investigate and found that one of the stove pilot lights was not lit,” Haase said in a press release. “They isolated the stove and shut the gas off. Multiple crews entered the structure to continue with evacuation and monitoring of adjacent rooms.”

While the building was being evacuated, a male resident was having difficulty breathing and was transported to the hospital by Aspirus MedEvac.

Alliant Energy was called to the scene to find the source of the leak while fire crews began ventilated the building and continued clearing rooms.

Haase said there were no reported injuries from the incident and all residents were able to return to their rooms on Tuesday night.

