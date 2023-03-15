The Columbia County Aging and Disability Resource Center received a $100,000 grant that will help feed 20 more seniors over the next three years. The grant funds will help the department address a waiting list that has been stuck for 10 months.

ADRC Director Sue Lynch told the Columbia County Board about the grant on Wednesday morning. Lynch said the Edward and June Lenz Charitable Trust funds will go to the ADRC Senior Nutrition Program.

The program provides home delivered meals for senior citizens across the county three days a week. It is one of many programs that ADRC facilitates in their department.

Lynch said the funds will provide 8,800 over the next three years which translates to 20 people receiving three meals a week for three years.

“Over the last three years we’ve seen an enormous increase in the volume of requests for people to receive home delivered meals,” Lynch said. “We realized last spring that our volume was such that our budget could not keep up with the requests.”

The waitlist was started last May and since then the ADRC has not been able to add anyone to the delivery list.

“We at some point realized we needed to take a multi-faceted approach to continuing to serve this county through the senior nutrition program and those delivered meals,” Lynch said.

That’s when they wrote a grant through the Lenz Trust.

“It’s a small step,” Lynch admitted. “But without those funds we would be in a very different position than we are today.”

In January 2022 the ADRC was averaging 170 meals delivered a week and in 2021 delivered over 44,000 meals to senior citizens.

