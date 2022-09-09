Group pitches historical document monument to Portage council

Representatives from Foundation Forward were in Portage on Thursday to talk about bringing a recreation of historical documents to the city.

City Officials said this project will need to be carefully planned.

Foundation Forward operates Charters of Freedom, a non-profit group that brings replicas of the United States Declaration of Independence, The Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

The documents are etched onto bronze sheets that weigh more than 60 pounds. The documents are then displayed in a similar setting to the actual document’s home at the National Archives Building in Washington, D.C. They are built on reinforced concrete pillars that go more than 3 feet into the ground.

The process takes more than 19 tons of concrete, and the final setting can be in either brick, granite or limestone.

David Streater and Ron Lewis explained to the council on Thursday night that Charters of Freedom began to give the experience of seeing these documents without having to go to the nation’s capital.

“Our goal is to get one of these settings in every county across the country,” Streater said. The group has more than 20 settings in North Carolina and are in nine other states. Most of those settings have the three pedestals for the three documents.

Recently, the group has added a fourth pedestal that has a bronze sheet with the civil rights amendments to the U.S. Constitution.

“Now we have something for everybody,” Lewis said.

Lewis told the board that the group prefers the term "setting" over "monument" for the display. He said monuments are for things or people that are gone, but these documents are still with us.

He added that since this would be the first setting in Wisconsin, Foundation Forward would like to gift the setting to the city.

“We would be gifting the city the setting and ask that they raise around $25,000 towards the next setting, possibly in Wisconsin,” Lewis said. “It’s our pay it forward program.”

He said the total cost of the setting is difficult to say due to the changes in labor and material costs, but the average setting costs about $50,000.

The usual process is Streater and Lewis talk with locals and local officials to see if there is an opportunity to build a setting. Then a group starts fundraising for the final setting. However, that would be different for the potential Portage setting.

“Even if we don’t get one penny we’d like to put the setting in Portage,” Lewis said.

When asked, “Why Portage?” by alderperson Karen Melito, the response was that someone close to the project has a friend who grew up in Portage and thought it would be a good place for the historical setting. The second reason was former Park and Recreation manager Tim Raimer.

Raimer, of Portage, has been in contact with Charters of Freedom to help bring a monument to Portage. Raimer was part of the group that got the KIA Memorial at Blue Star Park. He was in attendance on Thursday night after helping find community support for the project.

Park and Recreation manger Toby Monogue said the project could be good for Portage but does need more planning than just picking somewhere that looks nice.

Throughout the presentation Lewis and Streater both stated that local school would be invited to the site for educational trips. Monogue pointed out that Blue Star Park doesn’t have bathrooms, and that could be an issue.

Lewis said he understood Monogue’s concerns on Friday morning. Lewis explained that there aren’t bathrooms at the other settings.

“We’re in no hurry and want it done right also,” Lewis said. Lewis added he hopes all the due diligence by the city can be completed early next year.

“We’d like to have a spring build next year,” Lewis said.

The council did not make any decisions on the future monument Thursday night. Monogue suggested the project go to the park and recreation board first. The project may also go to the Plan Commission for approval before ultimately needing approval from the full common council.