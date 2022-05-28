Group to host first 'History Alive' event at Fort Winnebago

A Portage historic site is preparing to bring history alive by taking visitors on a tour of life in the 18th and 19th centuries.

The Fort Winnebago Surgeons Quarters will be the location of the first “History Alive” event on June 18 and is organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution.

The event will cast light on different aspects of daily life in the 18th and 19th centuries, such as presentations on candle-making, blacksmithing, and school, with real artifacts that would have been used by teachers back then. Children in attendance will be invited to play period-accurate games.

“In the 1700s and 1800s virtually everything was handmade, unlike today,” said Nancy Olson, one of the event organizers. “If you wanted a nail, you went to the blacksmith, not Menards.”

Olson sits on a committee of eight who have been working since last year to make this event possible through the DAR. The organization is a nonprofit dedicated to preserving history, featuring women who are directly descended from prominent figures in the American Revolution. Events like these, says Olson, are perfectly in-line with the mission and values of the DAR.

“The DAR mission is historic preservation, education and patriotism,” she said. “This event will encompass all of that.”

The event will also include what life may have been like for a soldier in the Revolutionary War. Members of the Sons of the American Revolution — a nonprofit mirroring the DAR — will be on-hand to discuss uniform details and other specifics.

The site of the event, she added, will serve its purpose well. The Surgeons Quarters at Fort Winnebago served as the temporary home of the fort’s U.S. Army Surgeons from 1834-1854. The building is stocked with early 19th century artifacts, including medical equipment, books and furniture, among other things.

Also located on the site is the Garrison School, a one-room schoolhouse that in use from 1850 to 1960. Both structures will be open for visitors to learn about daily life during that time.

While “History Alive” pertains to events that happened well over 100 years ago, it’s a new event for Fort Winnebago, so Olson says that many people will be on-hand that day to ensure things run smoothly.

“I have no idea how many people will attend,” she said. “Lots I hope.”

Overall, Olson said its her goal to bring those who do attend a higher appreciation for the way things used to be and how far the country has come.

“I think in order to appreciate what we have now we have to learn about what came before,” said Olson.

