A Hayward man was arrested on Saturday for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, his fourth offense, after a traffic stop.

Jason V. Desecki, 41, remains in custody awaiting his initial appearance in Columbia County.

Online court records show Desecki has been charged with two traffic citations of operating without a valid license and drinking intoxicants/inhaling nitrous oxide in a motor vehicle on a highway related to this arrest.

A statement released by the Wisconsin State Patrol stated a number of complaints were made about a vehicle being unable to maintain its lane. A traffic stop was made at Interstate 90/94 near mile-marker 102 in Columbia County.

“Troopers located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop,” the statement said. “Upon making contact with the driver, Troopers observed multiple signs of impairment. After administering Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, the driver was arrested for OWI 4th offense.”