High speed chase in Lodi results in apprehension of 14-year-old

Columbia County Sheriff’s Officers responding to suspicious activity in Lodi ended up in a high-speed chase with two vehicles, one allegedly driven by a 14-year-old.

Columbia County Sheriff Captain Todd Horn released a statement Tuesday afternoon explaining the pursuit in Lodi and on the interstate.

The release stated that the sheriff’s dispatch office received numerous calls involving people allegedly rummaging through cars in the area of Arbor Valley Road in Lodi. There was a call about two suspicious vehicles in the area.

The two vehicles, a 2015 Hyundai Sonata and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox, were later determined to be stolen. The vehicles fled the area when sheriff’s deputies arrived, according to Horn.

The pursuit of the vehicles went from Apply Valley Road onto eastbound I-90/94 and reached speeds up to 115 mph. Horn said the Equinox continued on the interstate when the Sonata exited onto County Highway V near DeForest. The Sonata struck a light post and then deputies made contact with the driver, who was the only occupant in the car.

The driver was a 14-year-old from Madison and appeared to be uninjured. They were placed in custody and referred to the District Attorney’s office for a number of charges including operating a motor vehicle without consent, felony eluding and resisting/obstructing.

Officers searched the Sonata and allegedly found ammunition and magazines belonging to firearms.

“It is unknown at this time if these items were a result of thefts from Columbia County or from Dane County where the Hyundai was originally stolen from,” Horn said.

Horn advised residents in the area of Harmony Grove near Lodi to check properties and vehicles for any missing or damaged items.

“If property appears to be disturbed, do not touch anything and contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office," Horn said.

Anyone with information or video connected with the thefts is asked to contact Det. Sgt. Leda Wagner at the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 608-742-4166, ext. 3315.