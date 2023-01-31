 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

High speed chase through downtown Portage leads to arrest

  • 0
020123-port-news-chase-1

Portage Police Department on West Pleasant Street.

 JONATHAN RICHIE/Daily Register

A teenager has been arrested following a high speed chase with police on Monday afternoon after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Portage.

Portage Police released a statement describing the encounter. An 18-year-old suspect was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Online records show there have been no charges filed by the District Attorney’s office in regard to this arrest.

Portage Police Sergeant Cameron Coronado said in the statement that the vehicle allegedly eluded authorities while driving over 75 mph traveling south on Highway 51.

On Monday around 2:50 p.m., a Portage police officer initiated a traffic stop on New Pinery Road. The officer allegedly could smell the odor of marijuana in the car and asked for a backup officer.

People are also reading…

As the officer waited for a backup officer to arrive, the suspect allegedly fled the traffic stop and headed south to downtown Portage.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Poynette police assisted in setting up tire deflation devices near Poynette on Highway 51. The deflation device was successful in deflating all four tires.

“The vehicle eventually lost a tire and slowed to a stop,” Coronado said.

There were no reported injuries in this case.

Fave 5: Reporter Jonathan Richie's memorable 2022 stories from Columbia County

School Staff helping with bus driver duties. A selection of county roads open to ATV/UTV usage, City leaders get look at housing report that shows a lack of affordable housing in Portage.  Students get a local first hand look at farming in Columbia County. A new substance recovery site opens to help residents. All in a look back at 2022.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Portage approves new ambulance contract

Portage approves new ambulance contract

The City Council has approved a new ambulance contract that will keep Portage and surrounding towns covered for the rest of the year with an option to extend into 2024.

Portage Center for the Arts to host classical pianist with international experience

Portage Center for the Arts to host classical pianist with international experience

He may be an internationally acclaimed pianist, but Jason Paul Peterson hasn’t forgotten his roots. 

 Peterson, who recently returned to his native Wisconsin from his current home in Switzerland, will be taking to the Zona Gale Stage at the Portage Center for the Arts (PCA) as a featured performer in the center’s 2022-23 Performing Arts Concert Series on January 28 at 7:30 p.m.

The Breakout Sessions: A podcast on ice

The Breakout Sessions: A podcast on ice

If the Earth froze over tomorrow, John Christophersen and Mogey McDonough would likely lace up their skates and play a game of pickup hockey.

For nearly two years, the pair have presided over The Breakout Sessions podcast, an interview-based hockey series featuring players, coaches, Stanley Cup winners, and others with an attachment to the game.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News