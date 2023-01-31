High speed chase through downtown Portage leads to arrest

A teenager has been arrested following a high speed chase with police on Monday afternoon after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop in Portage.
Portage Police released a statement describing the encounter. An 18-year-old suspect was arrested for felony fleeing and eluding and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Online records show there have been no charges filed by the District Attorney’s office in regard to this arrest.
Portage Police Sergeant Cameron Coronado said in the statement that the vehicle allegedly eluded authorities while driving over 75 mph traveling south on Highway 51.
On Monday around 2:50 p.m., a Portage police officer initiated a traffic stop on New Pinery Road. The officer allegedly could smell the odor of marijuana in the car and asked for a backup officer.
As the officer waited for a backup officer to arrive, the suspect allegedly fled the traffic stop and headed south to downtown Portage.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Poynette police assisted in setting up tire deflation devices near Poynette on Highway 51. The deflation device was successful in deflating all four tires.
“The vehicle eventually lost a tire and slowed to a stop,” Coronado said.
There were no reported injuries in this case.
