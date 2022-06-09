Historic Portage Church set to re-open following year of renovations

St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Parish has been a construction site for the last 12 months. This weekend it opens back up with a celebration.

The church, which was built in 1856, will be holding a Rededication Festival this weekend, June 11 and 12. The festival will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, church tours along with other family activities and entertainment.

The renovations at 309 W. Cook St. mark the biggest changes to the church facilities in over 135 years.

“A major part of this renovation was making the church more open to the whole community,” Sam Clemmons said.

Clemons is the media coordinator and Director of Liturgical Music for St. Mary’s and grew up in Portage. He is the third generation of his family to be a part of the church.

“This is a Catholic church, but it’s a beacon for the whole community,” Sam Clemmons said.

The $8.1 million project includes updating the church steeple, which now is in line with modern fire codes, and making the church ADA compliant by adding ramps and elevators.

“As our congregation members get older it was important for them to be able to get around the church,” Clemmons said.

Over the last year the church was gutted with everything being restored by a group of local parishioners, including the pews, the Stations of the Cross monuments and the altar in the sanctuary.

One major change people will notice is that the sanctuary has rotated with the altar moving from the north wall to the west wall.

“It just looks like this is where the altar should’ve always been,” Clemmons said.

Another big change for the congregation will be that the main entrance of the church is moving to coincide with rotating the sanctuary and to help relieve concerns of people entering the church on the busy Cook Street.

“The main entrance will now be the east side which will lead people into this gathering area,” Clemmons said. From the gathering area they can walk straight into the sanctuary or on the side of the large gathering space is a smaller gathering space.

“We call it the living room,” Clemmons said. “It’s got the fireplace and these are the same stained-glass windows from the church. This will be used for smaller gatherings for people to use.”

Adding gathering spaces is part of inviting the community into the church. Clemmons said it is in line with the Second Vatican Council that called the Catholic Church to be a larger part of their community.

“This is a piece of history, of Portage history,” Clemmons said. “It is for everyone.”

The downstairs meeting area has also been expanded to better accommodate groups, especially for funeral and memorial services. Clemmons said in the past funerals would utilize part of the Catholic school next to the church.

“However, that would displace the kids and their space. So by expanding this space we don’t need to take up space in the school,” Clemmons said.

Rededication Festival

Lisa Clemmons is Sam’s mother and is the facilities and activities coordinator for St. Mary’s. She said this weekend means a lot to her.

“It will be a unique weekend,” she said. “My parents went to church here. I got married here. It’s not just being a member of the staff but also a member of the church that makes this such an important weekend.”

On Saturday, a section of West Conant Street will be closed off to traffic to allow food trucks, local vendors and other activities on the street. The day will also include a morning prayer after the run/walk at 8 a.m.

Members of the church will be giving tours of the renovated facilities. There will be family activities including games for kids. Then at 4 p.m. there will be a rededication Mass followed by the evening activities which include live music and a pig roast.

“The entire event is free to the public,” Lisa Clemmons said. “There will be opportunities to donate like the free-will donation for the pig roast, but everything is free.”

Sunday starts with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m.

“There is one big change, which is we are switching from two services on Sunday to one service,” Sam Clemmons said. Sunday Mass at St. Mary’s will now be a single service at 10 a.m.

“Come celebrate with us,” Lisa Clemmons said.

