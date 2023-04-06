An historical monument is set to be placed in Portage but the location remains up in the air as to whether or not it will be on city or county property.

On Wednesday night, the Portage Parks and Recreation Board voted to pass the monument to the county after alderpersons spoke with county officials about it. One member stated they were “disappointed” with how this decision was made.

Last year representatives from Foundation Forward were in Portage to appeal to the city council to build an historical monument featuring historical documents. Foundation Forward operates Charters of Freedom which builds monuments replicating the United States Declaration of Independence, the Bill of Rights and the Constitution.

Ron Lewis was one of the representatives to speak last September. He explained to the council that documents are etched into bronze sheets that weigh more than 60 pounds each. The documents are displayed in a similar setting as the actual document’s home at the National Archives Buildings in Washington, D.C. The documents are built on reinforced concrete, using up to 19 tons of concrete, going more than 3 feet into the ground.

On Wednesday night, Mayor Mitch Craig told the Parks and Recreation Board that Charters of Freedom officials did a sample at Riverside Park and when they dug into the proposed site, they hit water just 2 feet down.

“These can go down at least 8 feet,” Craig said.

Craig told the board that the county would be taking over the project after two alderpersons met with county officials about placing the project on county property next to the county administration building.

Craig identified them as Alderpersons Eric Shimpach and Steve Rohrbeck who are Columbia County supervisors and sit on the city Parks and Recreation Board.

“The proposed new site would be on DeWitt Street," Craig stated. "This project will be removed from Park and Rec Board and now go to Columbia County."

Charters of Freedom had looked at a number of locations for the monument to be built, including Commerce Plaza and Blue Star Park.

Parks and Recreation Manager Toby Monogue said he has not been able to get the representatives to attend a meeting to discuss the proposed location.

Members of the Parks and Recreation Board were unaware that two Portage alderpersons were in contact with Columbia County officials about putting the monument on county property near the county administration building.

“I’m disappointed being on the park and rec board that this wasn’t brought up at our last meeting,” Ed Carlson said. “I feel this is backhanded and that the park and rec board had a lot of discussion about this and all the sudden. I’m shocked to hear this.”

Craig said the city has stalled on this project for nine months.

“We’ve been trying to move forward for several months and get them to a meeting and each time they’ve denied it,” Carlson said. “I’m disappointed we spent a lot of time talking about this and now there’s a plan going to the county.”

Lewis was determined to get the Charters of Freedom built in Portage when he spoke to the Daily Register last year.

“Even if we don’t get one penny we’d like to put the setting in Portage,” Lewis said in September. He asked the council to donate $25,000 to Charters of Freedom to help build the next monument site. The total cost of building the Charters of Freedom monument is estimated around $50,000.

Rohrbeck said this all happened when Charters of Freedom learned about the water at Riverside Park.

“They won’t put it there and they can’t put it there,” Rohrbeck said. “The other place they were looking at was Goodyear Park. I do not want to see it at Goodyear Park.”

The board approved sending the project to Columbia County with no opposing votes.

Craig said it didn’t matter to him whether the monument was built on city property or county property.

“I think the most important thing is that the project is moving forward,” Craig said. “That’s what we’re most concerned about, is moving the project forward and making sure this project comes to Portage.”

Other Business

Monogue said that public restrooms at Portage Parks will open on May 1.

The Portage Service Club Association expressed interest in fundraising to put an accessible kayak/canoe launch on the Fox River at the Highway 33 wayside. The board approved to accept the funds when they are raised to install the kayak/canoe launch. Monogue said it could cost around $50,000 and would include putting a concrete path leading to the launch.

The board approved placement of portable toilets at a number of parks this summer for public use. Those will be placed at Riverside Park, Pine Meadows, the boat launch of the Wisconsin River and two at the fairgrounds with the possibility of adding more. Monogue said it will cost $121.50 a month per portable toilet and would include a $50 delivery fee per toilet. Monogue added these prices include weekly emptying and cleaning of the portable toilets.

